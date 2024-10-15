West Indies women storm into T20 World Cup semis with win over England

West Indies' captain Hayley Matthews bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match against England at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, on October 15, 2024. (AP Photo) -

West Indies women stormed into the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals after outplaying England by six wickets at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, on October 15.

Two half-centuries from openers Qiana Joseph (52) and skipper Hayley Matthews (50) combined for a stellar 102-run opening stance, which set the stage for a target-achieving total of 142/4, in reply to England’s 141/7.

The victory for the Windies women (six points) saw them climb from third to first in Pool B with a superior net run rate (NRR) of +1.504. The result also removed England (six points) from pole position and into third, and inevitably, out the tournament.

South Africa (six points) also advanced to the semis in second place with a NRR of +1.382 as compared to England’s +1.117.

Sent in to bat, England stumbled to 34/3 courtesy neat catches from Joseph and Deandra Dottin. Dottin also made the highlight reel for an impressive piece of fielding to remove Alice Capsey (one).

Nat Sciver-Brunt rescued the innings with a well-played, unbeaten 57 from 50 balls. Skipper Heather Knight (21) also had a fiery stint in the middle before retiring hurt.

Any Fletcher, Dottin and Matthews squeezed the England batters in the final few overs, which saw them restricted to 141/7 after 20 overs.

Leg-spinner Any Fletcher (3/21) was the pick of the bowlers and off-spinner Matthews (2/35) also bagged a couple.

In reply, West Indies women showed clear intent, with a commanding 36 runs coming from the first three overs. Matthews and Joseph beat the English bowlers around the park, adding to their frustration.

At the halfway mark, West Indies were 89 without loss, needing a comfortable 53 runs from 60 balls.

Brunt had Joseph caught out by Danni Wyatt-Hodge in the 13th over and Sarah Glen removed Matthews, caught by Danielle Gibson, five balls later.

With the openers gone, Dottin opened to blast a quick-fire 27 from 19 balls. Shemaine Campbelle scored five.

After 15 overs, West Indies women needed 30 from 30, and despite losing Campbelle and Dottin later on, Aaliyah Alleyne (eight not out) and Chinelle Henry (zero not out) took them over the line with two overs to spare.

Matthew’s half-century was her 14th in T20Is, and Joseph scored her debut T20I 50.

West Indies now face New Zealand women in semifinal two on October 18 from 10am (TT time).

The first semi bowls off on October 17 between Australia and South Africa, from the same time.

SCORES

ENGLAND 141-7 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 57 not out, Heather Knight 21 retired hurt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge 16, Maia Bouchier 14; Afy Fletcher 3-21, Hayley Matthews 2-35).

WEST INDIES 144-4 in 18 overs (Qiana Joseph 52, Hayley Matthews 50, Deandra Dottin 27).