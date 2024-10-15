West Indies crash to 89 all out, Sri Lanka level T20 series

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, left, celebrates the wicket of West Indies batsman Sherfane Rutherford during the second Twenty20 cricket match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka,October 15. - AP

WEST INDIES crashed to 89 all out against Sri Lanka on October 15 as the hosts won by 73 runs to square the three-match T20 series 1-1 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Sri Lanka.

Batting first, Sri Lanka had a good start with openers Pathum Nissanka (54 off 49 balls) and Kusal Mendis (26 off 25 balls) putting together 77 for the first wicket in ten overs. There were also contributions from Kusal Perera (24) and Kamindu Mendis (19), but Windies would have been pleased to restrict their rivals to 162/5 in their 20 overs, after chasing 180 to win the opening fixture on October 13.

Romario Shepherd was the pick of the bowlers with two for 23 off three overs, while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was frugal with four overs for 13 runs.

Despite dominating the bowling in the opening match, the Windies batters looked befuddled at the crease this time. Only three batters were able to reach double figures as they never challenged the score. Captain Rovman Powell, batting at number seven, topscored with 20.

Left-arm orthodox Dunith Wellalage bamboozled the West Indians with three wickets for nine runs from four overs. Maheesh Theekshana (2/7) and Charith Asalanka (2/6) did damage with their off-spin while leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/32) was also among the wickets.

SCORES: SRI LANKA 162-5 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 54, Kusal Mendis 26, Kusal Perera 24, Kamindu Mendis 19; Romario Shepherd 2-23) vs WEST INDIES 89 in 16.1 overs (Rovman Powell 20, Alzarri Joseph 16, Sherfane Rutherford 14; Dunith Wellalage 3-9, Asalanka 2-6, Maheesh Theekshana 2-7, Wanindu Hasaranga 2-32).