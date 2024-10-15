Trinidad and Tobago basketball federation seeks new 3x3 coach

THE National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT) is on the hunt for a new national coach to prepare a team for the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from December 13-15.

The NBFTT seeks a “dynamic leader with a proven track record in basketball coaching.”

A federation statement said because of the acute need to start screening players by November 1, applicant qualifications must include level two FIBA coaching qualification certification, previous experience as either an assistant coach or national coach with a national sports team and a Safe Sport level one certificate.

FIBA is basketball’s world governing body.

“The chosen head coach will be responsible for shaping the team’s strategy, enhancing player development, and driving competitive success at the AmeriCup, all while fostering a team culture that exemplifies excellence, discipline, and unity,” the statement read.

NBFTT president Lt Col Jason Hills said, “The 2024 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup is not just a continental tournament; it’s a stepping stone for us as we set our sights on the 2027 Basketball World Cup in Qatar and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“(It’s) an important opportunity for our federation to showcase our talent on an international stage and build momentum for the future.”

The statement added that the head coach position is “a high-impact role that offers the chance to influence the trajectory of TT’s basketball programme and help guide the team to success on the international stage”.

Under past coach and TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) 2023 Sports Personality of the Year Christopher Jackson, TT were guided to a historic bronze medal in the men’s 3x3 basketball at the Pan American Games in Chile in October 2023.