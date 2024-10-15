Nicholas Paul, Akil Campbell begin World Champs quest on October 17

(FILE) Nicholas Paul of Trinidad And Tobago competes during the men's sprint event, at the Summer Olympics, on August 7, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP PHOTO

SPRINT cyclist Nicholas Paul makes a welcome return to the international circuit after a heavy Paris Olympic campaign when he hits the track at the Tissot UCI Track World Championships in Ballerup, Denmark, on October 17.

Paul and endurance rider Akil Campbell suit up in the red, white and black once more as they take aim at various events on the world stage.

The World Champs pedal off on October 16 but Paul begins Trinidad and Tobago’s quest in the opening round of sprint qualification the next day. Campbell contests his first event, the elimination race, on October 18 and omnium on October 19. Paul will also feature on October 19 as he faces the keirin starter. TT

TT conclude their stint at Worlds with Campbell chasing glory in the scratch events on October 20.

Paul’s World Cycling Centre coach, Craig Mc Lean is the team’s manager. Paul is also a two-time World Championships medalist, having captured silver in the men’s 1km time trial in 2021 and then sprint silver in 2023.