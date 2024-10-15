Bmobile supports Moms for Literacy

Equipping students with skills to succeed, one lesson at a time. Photo courtesy bmobile. -

In observance of International Literacy Day, observed annually on September 8, bmobile has partnered with Moms for Literacy Caribbean, a non-profit organisation that helps children and adults across TT improve their literacy skills.

In a press release on October 14, bmobile expressed its commitment to helping the organisation bridge the nation's literacy gap.

The NGO, founded in 1992, provides remedial reading intervention programmes that help thousands of children and adults who struggle with literacy.

The Ministry of Education, psychologists and teachers recommend the programme for children ages five-16 with weak reading, writing and comprehension skills.

Corretta Francis, operations officer at Moms for Literacy Caribbean, said continued support is needed if the nation is to reach its goal of ending illiteracy by 2030.