'Naps' eye SSFL top four, face Malick in rescheduled match

FILE PHOTO: A Naparima College player battles with Fatima College's Michael Chaves, left, during the Secondary Schools Football League premiership division match, on September 18, at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo. - Ayanna Kinsale

Four-time Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division champs Naparima College (15 points) will have the chance to move to as high as fourth when they play the ninth-placed Malick Secondary (11 points) in a rescheduled match at Serpentine Road, St Clair from 3.30 pm on October 14.

Naparima defeated St Mary's College by a 2-0 margin in their last match on October 12, with first-half goals by Israel Joseph and Jabari Rodriguez ensuring they moved from eighth to sixth on the 16-team table. With the unbeaten Arima North Secondary and St Anthony's College (both 18 points) within touching distance for "Naps," a win by three or more goals versus Malick will see them surpassing both Arima and St Anthony's.

The Malick clash aside, Naparima also have another key rescheduled match on their agenda this month, as they will play St Anthony's at Lewis Street in San Fernando on October 26.

For Malick, they will be hoping for a more fruitful outing on Serpentine Road this time around, after falling to a 3-1 loss to the second-placed Presentation College San Fernando (22 points) in St Clair in their last fixture.

A Malick victory will see them climbing to seventh and leapfrogging both Queen’s Royal College (13 points) and St Augustine Secondary (14 points).

St Benedict’s College (28 points) currently hold a six-point lead in the standings and are riding a nine-game winning streak.

SSFL premier division standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

St Benedict's*10*9*1*0*18*6*12*28

Presentation (San Fernando)*9*7*1*1*23*5*18*22

Fatima*10*6*2*2*28*11*17*20

Arima North*10*4*6*0*18*5*13*18

St Anthony's College*9*6*0*3*21*10*11*18

Naparima*8*4*3*1*16*6*10*15

St Augustine*9*4*2*3*11*13*-2*14

QRC*10*4*1*5*13*14*-1*13

Malick*9*3*2*4*18*19*-1*11

San Juan North*10*3*1*6*15*17*-2*10

St Mary's College*10*3*1*6*9*23*-14*10

Signal Hill*9*2*3*4*17*23*-6*9

Trinity East*10*2*1*7*13*19*-6*7

Speyside*8*1*3*4*11*19*-8*6

East Mucurapo*9*2*0*7*4*14*-10*6

Miracle Ministries PHS*10*1*1*8*4*35*-31*4