First Peoples ritual: A river of prayer
Jeff Mayers
2 Hrs Ago
A member of the Trio Tribe from Suriname, adorned in cultural costume and body paint, makes an offering during the Water Ritual at the Arima River along Blanchisseuse Road on October 13. The attire and body art are essential for connecting with the holy spirits and ancestors, facilitating direct messages through nature, offering protection, and affirming their presence with the tribe. If the sacred rules of the costume are not upheld, no contact with the spiritual world can be made. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
MEMBERS of the Surinamese First Peoples participate in the Water Ritual, part of Heritage Week activities hosted by the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community at the Arima River, Blanchisseuse Road on October 12.
The Santa Rosa First Peoples community held its annual Water Ritual at the river, celebrating their cultural heritage and spiritual connections. The ritual brought together members from various tribes, including the Trio Tribe from Suriname, who adorned themselves in traditional costumes and sacred body paint. According to Ricardo Bharath Hernandez, Santa Rosa First Peoples’ chief, the tribal garments are crucial for honouring the spirits and ancestors, allowing participants to seek direct messages through their connection with nature.
The ceremony featured offerings made to the water, emphasising the community's deep respect for the environment and its role in their spiritual practices. Elders and leaders of the various tribes, including Bharath Hernandez, played pivotal roles in guiding the rituals, ensuring sacred traditions were upheld, and fostering a sense of unity and reverence among participants. The event not only highlighted the community's rich cultural heritage but also reinforced their ongoing with the spiritual world.
The Water Ritual is part of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community Heritage Week celebrations from October 12-18.
Other events include a film screening at the Arima mayor’s temporary office on October 15, a ceremony remembering the ancestors at the Red House in Port of Spain on October 16, and a cultural and social mixer at the Heritage Village, Arima, on October 18.
For more information call 664-1897 or 383-0028.
Newsday photographer Jeff K Mayers captured these sights.
Scenes from the First Peoples river ritual at the Arima River, Blanchisseuse Road, held on October 13. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
The entrance to the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community Centre on Paul Mitchell Street, Arima, featuring totem poles, each telling a unique story of heritage and tradition. Photographed on October 13, 2024. - - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
The entrance to the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community Centre on Paul Mitchell Street, Arima. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Fairouz Fredison, Surinamese representative of the political party Alternative 2020, blows the shofar (ram’s horn) during the First Peoples Water Ritual at the Arima River, Blanchisseuse Road, on October 13, 2024. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Scenes from the First Peoples river ritual at the Arima River, Blanchisseuse Road, on October 13. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Santa Rosa First Peoples Chief Ricardo Bharath Hernandez makes an offering during the First Peoples river ritual at the Arima River, Blanchisseuse Road, on October 13. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Remi Koepoeroe, a member of the Surinamese First Peoples, dressed in traditional attire during the Water Ritual along the Arima River, Blanchisseuse Road on October 13. The ritual is part of Heritage Week celebrations hosted by the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Elder Genevieve Superville, following tradition, places the ceremonial headpiece on Santa Rosa First Peoples Chief Ricardo Bharath Hernandez during the river ritual at the Arima River along Blanchisseuse Road on October 13. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Scenes from the First Peoples river ritual at the Arima River, Blanchisseuse Road, held on October 13. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Shaman Anesta Jagendorst of the village of Akarani, Suriname, offers a ceremonial blessing during the First Peoples river ritual at the Arima River along Blanchisseuse Road on October 13. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Santa Rosa First Peoples Chief Ricardo Bharath Hernandez makes an offering during the First Peoples river ritual at the Arima River, Blanchisseuse Road, on October 13. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
A member of the Surinamese First Peoples community during the First Peoples river ritual. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Santa Rosa First Peoples Chief Ricardo Bharath Hernandez deep in prayer during the First Peoples river ritual. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Members of the Trio Tribe from Suriname, adorned in cultural costumes and body paint. The attire and body art are essential for connecting with the spirits and ancestors, facilitating direct messages through nature, offering protection, and affirming their presence with the tribe. If the sacred rules of the costume are not upheld, no contact with the spiritual world can be made. The ritual was held at the Arima River along Blanchisseuse Road on October 13. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Suriname Shaman Anesta Jagendorst cleanses herself with blessed medicinal herbal water in preparation for the Water Ritual, marking the start of the sacred ceremony at the Arima River on October 13, as part of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community's Heritage Week celebrations. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Members of the Surinamese First Peoples participate in the Water Ritual, part of Heritage Week activities hosted by the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community, on October 12. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Surinamese shaman Anesta Jagendorst completes the cleansing ritual by blowing tobacco smoke into a mixture of medicinal herbs. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Members of the Surinamese First Peoples in prayer during the Water Ritual. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Seini Jami, a member of the Surinamese First Peoples, participates in the Water Ritual at the Arima River, Blanchisseuse Road, as part of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community’s Heritage Week celebrations on October 13. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Surinamese shaman Anesta Jagendorst smokes rolled tobacco leaves during a cleansing ritual during the Water Ritual, held on October 13 at the Arima River, Blanchisseuse Road. The event was part of Heritage Week activities hosted by the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Remi Koepoeroe a member of the Surinamese First Peoples, in traditional attire, is deep in prayer during the Water Ritual along the Arima River, Blanchisseuse Road on October 13. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Members of the Surinamese First Peoples participate in the Water Ritual, part of Heritage Week activities hosted by the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community, on October 12. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
