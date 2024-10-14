First Peoples ritual: A river of prayer

A member of the Trio Tribe from Suriname, adorned in cultural costume and body paint, makes an offering during the Water Ritual at the Arima River along Blanchisseuse Road on October 13. The attire and body art are essential for connecting with the holy spirits and ancestors, facilitating direct messages through nature, offering protection, and affirming their presence with the tribe. If the sacred rules of the costume are not upheld, no contact with the spiritual world can be made. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

MEMBERS of the Surinamese First Peoples participate in the Water Ritual, part of Heritage Week activities hosted by the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community at the Arima River, Blanchisseuse Road on October 12.

The Santa Rosa First Peoples community held its annual Water Ritual at the river, celebrating their cultural heritage and spiritual connections. The ritual brought together members from various tribes, including the Trio Tribe from Suriname, who adorned themselves in traditional costumes and sacred body paint. According to Ricardo Bharath Hernandez, Santa Rosa First Peoples’ chief, the tribal garments are crucial for honouring the spirits and ancestors, allowing participants to seek direct messages through their connection with nature.

The ceremony featured offerings made to the water, emphasising the community's deep respect for the environment and its role in their spiritual practices. Elders and leaders of the various tribes, including Bharath Hernandez, played pivotal roles in guiding the rituals, ensuring sacred traditions were upheld, and fostering a sense of unity and reverence among participants. The event not only highlighted the community's rich cultural heritage but also reinforced their ongoing with the spiritual world.

The Water Ritual is part of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community Heritage Week celebrations from October 12-18.

Other events include a film screening at the Arima mayor’s temporary office on October 15, a ceremony remembering the ancestors at the Red House in Port of Spain on October 16, and a cultural and social mixer at the Heritage Village, Arima, on October 18.

Newsday photographer Jeff K Mayers captured these sights.