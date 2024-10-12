No sign of peace

Displaced Palestinians at a food distribution centre in Deir al Balah, central Gaza Strip. AP PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: After a year of the continuous bombing of the Gaza Strip, more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, a third of them children. And with thousands of Gazans facing starvation, Israel has invaded Lebanon, threatening to do to Beirut what it has done to Gaza. On top of that, the threat of war with Iran looms as well.

However, we have seen governments around the world voicing their support for the liberation of Palestine. And we continue to witness numerous peaceful demonstrations worldwide calling for a ceasefire and an end to the war.

This continuous struggle and resistance have been going on for the past 76 years and we still are not seeing any sign that Israel intends to accede to a two-state solution to end the conflict and bring peace to the Middle East.

RASHEED KHAN

Coryal Village