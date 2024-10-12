Let's save Trinidad and Tobago from PNM government

Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Foster Cummings, Minister of Youth Development and National Service.

What have you truly done on behalf of the youth of TT? Far too many young people are leaving school with degrees yet facing a grim reality – no job opportunities under the PNM.

After nine long years of worsening poverty, rampant crime, injustice and inequality, it is shocking that both you and your Prime Minister claim that the government has performed well and deserves to return to office after the 2025 general election.

Do you genuinely believe citizens will forget the suffering and hardship endured during these nine years? The people are tired of the failed leadership. Under the PNM government, we have been left in the dark, and you, as an MP, must acknowledge the disconnect between the administration's claims and the lived reality of many.

The people need change. Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC offer a glimmer of hope, a way to pull the country out of this shadow that has been cast over us for far too long. Enough is enough. Let’s save TT from the leadership that has caused so much suffering. It’s time to move forward, and that starts with getting rid of Keith Rowley and the PNM government.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima