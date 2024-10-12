Cox: 175 vacancies in Social Development Ministry

MINISTER of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox said her ministry has a whopping 175 vacancies, speaking on October 11 in the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives.

Mulling the budget, Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit had asked why the ministry's allocation for salaries had risen by $400,000 for fiscal 2025 to $10.2 million, compared to $9.8 million spent last year out of an initial estimate of $13 million.

Cox replied that the ministry has been hiring people to partly fill its vacancies.

Replying further to Mohit, Cox said the ministry had 175 vacancies, consisting of "102 with bodies and 73 without bodies."

Mohit asked about these vacancies. "Given the case-load for officers as well as the challenge in addressing backlogs in the ministry, can you indicate what mechanisms are being contemplated to address the critical shortfall in personnel at the ministry."

Cox replied this could only be done by the Services Commission Department, with whom her ministry has been liaising.

"It is up to the Services Commissions Department. It is not up to us. But we have been pushing."

When Cox revealed 18 vacancies in the National Family Services Division, Mohit lamented that was the same number as last year.

When Mohit asked if the ministry had a challenge to fill the 18 posts, Cox said yes. "I have asked for a meeting with the director of Personnel Administration."Cox said staff of the ministry's Citizen Engagement Unit have been out in the field helping to clear a backlog of applicants for social assistance, along with staff from the Social Welfare Unit. Of the former she said, "We have assigned some to do home visits."

St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen lamented, "There has been a significant backlog in the Tunapuna Social Welfare Office for some time. When do you think it will be dealt with?"

Cox said the staff have been doing "very well."

Ameen asked if the minister could commit to giving a status update in two months time, saying, "This impacts on St Augustine significantly."

Cox replied, "I am not sure I can provide that information as yet."

Cox gave an update on the status of four social displacement centres, for which $5 million was spent last year and $5 million allocated for fiscal 2025.

She said the centre in Penal was 95 per cent completed, Carapo House was 95 per cent completed, Hernandez Place was 100 per cent completed and a centre for human trafficking victims was 75 per cent completed. She said it has been hard to get suitable management to run the Hernandez Place centre.

Mohit asked about the Development Centre for Persons with Challenges, saying $2 million was spent on this last year and $7 million allocated in this budget.

Cox in reply said she hoped to have it completed by next March, saying flooring tiles and an elevator needed attention. "It definitely will be operational this year."