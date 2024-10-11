DJ Ana dedicates youth award to girls of Trinidad and Tobago

DJ Ana at the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service National Youth Awards ceremony, on September 19, at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. -

DJ Ana has dedicated her recent National Youth Award to every young creative, particularly the ambitious girls of Trinidad and Tobago.

The DJ, whose real name is Ana-Leesa Ramnarine, was recognised by the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service during its National Youth Awards ceremony on September 19, at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

DJ Ana received the Social Media Influencer – Individual National Youth Award for using her extensive online platform to promote positive youth development in TT.

With over a million followers across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok, the international touring DJ and producer regularly engages many of the nation’s youth, a media release said.

“I use my reach to celebrate and promote TT’s vibrant culture. I merge my music career with my social media presence, showcasing the rich sounds of soca and chutney to a global audience,” DJ Ana said in the release.

She also advocates for equality and inclusion online.

During the pandemic she launched Friday Nights Live, a free initiative that united families through music and fun while staying safe at home.

“My platforms are a space where I actively combat racism and promote racial unity, striving to foster a more inclusive world.

“As a woman breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry, I’m passionate about inspiring others, especially young women, to follow their dreams and embrace unconventional careers.”

DJ Ana paid tribute to her parents Pooran and Seeta Ramnarine whose unwavering support she credits as a cornerstone of her success.

Born in Canada but raised in Trinidad, Ana emphasised how much her family has contributed to her achievements.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my parents, Pooran and Seeta, for their never-ending support. This award is also in memory of my grandparents, two of whom passed away during the pandemic and the other two this year. Without my family, none of this would have been possible.”

Ana also acknowledged her friend and business partner Jordan "Ultra Simmo" Simmons who has been by her side through every high and low in her career.

“Simmo’s belief in me means a whole lot. This award belongs just as much to him as it does to me,” she added.

The National Youth Award caps off a remarkable year for DJ Ana’s growing career. Together with Ultra Simmo, they were recently named Music Ambassadors of Belize and were instrumental in revitalising Carnival Monday celebrations in San Fernando with their popular Glam Jam J’Ouvert band.

DJ Ana also became the first TT entertainer to collaborate with Apple Music on its Agenda Playlist series in August, the release said.

“There’s still so much more to accomplish, and this recognition is fuel to keep pushing forward,” DJ Ana said. “I’ll continue using my platform to promote equality, empower young women, and inspire the children of our nation to pursue their dreams, even in unconventional fields.”

