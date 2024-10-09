Tobago Cycling Classic chair: Event getting tougher to host

Mexican cyclist Eder Freyre collects one of his prizes from Ashanti Jack, acting supervisor NLCB Tobago, after winning stage two of the Tobago International Cycling Classic on October 3. -

TOBAGO International Cycling Classic (TICC) race chairman Jeffrey Charles confirmed the annual road cycling event is getting tougher to host as he continues to bear the brunt of financial and operational costs.

Despite describing the just concluded edition as a success, he said the race series, which features an array of local, regional and international road cyclists, though it remains top priority for his team, continues to face sponsorship challenges.

Speaking to TICC media after the final 120km Tour of Tobago on October 6, Charles said he believed the 2024 edition was “a very good one,” bar the lack of financial support.

“It’s six or seven months of organising that goes into this, then we head into the six or seven days (of racing) in Tobago. This year we didn’t have the kind of bunch we expected in terms of quantity, but we had quality.

“One of the major setbacks we have every year – and this year was no different – is sponsorship, and in particular from the main stakeholders. Every year we’re cutting back and we’re trying to build the race, so it’s very difficult.”

The popular race has been held annually since 1986, except for a two-year break in 2020 and 2021 owing to the covid19 pandemic.

Charles was pleased to return competitive cycling to the streets of Tobago post-pandemic, but said it’s beginning to take a toll on him.

“I hope to grow the sport as much as I can,” he added. “I’m getting a little tired now and losing the passion a little bit because as I get older I have different responsibilities – family, etc. But we’ll see how it goes.

“It’s something you have fight for, work harder and be very determined. You have to have that will to go the extra mile. And I don’t know how much of that energy I would have for next year.”

The classic, he said, is much more than road cycling.

“But as I always say, you give me a grain of sand and I’ll make a beach. All in all, like the Pigeon Point Beach Picnic Lime, we give them (cyclists) hard competition and some fun. They enjoy the mix. All the cyclists from different parts of the world who don’t know each other and they go back as friends. They make friends in Tobago.”

After five days of racing, Mexican Eder Frayre (Heatwave) retained his TICC title after winning three of the five stages. He topped the division one field earning 72 points while Mateo Garcia (Raiders) was second with 61 points and James Somerfield (Pharmaco) third on 38 points.

Multiple national road race champions Emile Abraham (Pharmaco) was the best division-one finisher for TT, as he was seventh (22 pts). Abraham’s performances also saw him cop the division-one masters 40+ title ahead of Heatwave’s Kirston George and Trevor Connor (Pharmaco) respectively.

On the races, Charles said, “It was really good racing and very competitive. There were a lot of good teams and who were vying for positions. So I am happy with how it turned out.

“The Mexican was very aggressive and a step above everybody else. This guy just came from the World Championships and he is a world racer. It was very competitive in all divisions.

“What was encouraging to me was the number of Tobagonians who came out to ride division three. Cycling seems to be growing in Tobago and that is a big encouragement.”

Other results

Division One

U23 – 1. Delano Sweene (Pharmaco), 2. Tariq Woods (Turning Point), 3. Caleb Landgrebe (Pharmaco)

Division Two