Speyside, Moriah earn big wins in Tobago primary schools football

Young student-athletes compete for the ball during a match recently in the Tobago Primary Schools' Football League. - Maurice Goddard

Speyside Anglican and Moriah Government Primary recorded massive wins in their respective under-15 and under-12 boys’ categories as action continued in the Tobago Primary Schools’ Football League this week.

In group two action in the under-15 category on October 7, Speyside showed their attacking prowess when they spanked Delaford Anglican by a 5-1 margin at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough. Kejan Kent led Speyside with a double, with Javier James and substitutes Kenton Thompson and J’Lon Bishop scoring a goal each.

In more group two action, hosts Roxborough Anglican were unable to get all three points as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Delaford RC. Z’Mari Brathwaite and Najee Daniel scored for Roxborough, with Jusiah Lindon and Ezekiel McPherson getting on the scoresheet for Delaford RC.

In group one, under-15 action in Plymouth, Plymouth Anglican made the most of home advantage as they blanked Mason Hall Government by a 2-0 margin, with Nikiel Sandy netting a brace.

In under-12 action on October 8, Moriah grabbed four points as they drew 1-1 with Whim Anglican, before getting a thumping 5-0 win over Table Piece Government in their Northside group match at Mason Hall recreation ground.

Table Piece were on the wrong end of another lopsided score in the Northside group, as Castara Government defeated them by a 4-1 margin.

Whim Anglican followed up their draw with Moriah with a 2-0 win over Mason Hall Government.

In the Leeward A group, Scarborough RC emerged from a derby with three points as they beat Scarborough Methodist by a 3-0 margin at Lambeau Recreation Ground.

Lambeau Anglican and Signal Hill Government played to a goalless draw in the Leeward A group.

In the Leeward B group, there were wins for Buccoo Government and Bon Accord Government who recorded respective 1-0 and 4-0 victories over Black Rock Government and Bethesda Government at Jubilee Park recreation ground, Scarborough.

Bethesda earned a point in a 2-2 draw with Patience Hill Government, who also drew 1-1 with St Patrick’s Anglican.