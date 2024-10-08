Speaker censures Moruga/Tableland MP: Comments 'inappropriate, distasteful'

Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin speaks during the budget debate in the House of Representatives on Monday. - Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

IN THE first order of business during continuation of the budget debate in the House on October 8, Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George censured Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin for comments she made at the sitting the day before.

After the clerk declared, "Announcements by the Speaker," a stern Annisette-George stood up to speak.

"Honourable members, it is important that I speak to a matter that occurred during the contribution of the MP for Moruga/Tableland on Monday's (October 7) sitting." Annisette-George said the comment by Benjamin was "very inappropriate and distasteful," adding that subsequent comments in the public space after Benjamin's statement had reinforced this view.

Of the offending comment, Annisette-George said, "The original statement was made by a woman against another woman who is in fact a sitting member of this House."

The sitting member who the Speaker was referring to was Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar – Benjamin's party leader.

The Speaker continued, "It is unbecoming to say the least, that a female member of this House would repeat such a misogynistic comment against another sitting female member of this House." She reminded that while MPs enjoy the right of freedom of speech, "This right comes with a level of responsibility," since as parliamentarians, MPs are held to an even higher standard.

The Speaker warned that while MPs may make statements or refer to statements made by others, when they do so as a member of the House, "You take full ownership of that statement...that statement becomes your statement."

She said such statements will be held to the same standards of parliamentary practice, procedures and rules.

She said Benjamin's comment during the sitting on October 7 did not reflect the stability of the House and consequently, "...has no place in the society and certainly not in this House."

She cautioned all MPs that the dignity of the House must be upheld at all times and promised, "As Speaker, I will do all within my power to ensure the integrity of this House is upheld by all members at all times."

On October 7, during her contribution, and while she was knocking the Finance Minister for promising to build a highway, Benjamin said, "The minister came to promise a highway, Madam Speaker. I am tempted to use the words of 'Princess Margaret,' Madam Speaker...she is a local celebrity when she said, 'Let them put that highway between dey legs..."

"Princess Margaret," an elderly woman from south Trinidad, became a social media celebrity several years ago, when in knocking the then People's Partnership government's plan to build a highway, parts of which would traverse private lands, she said, "Let she put the highway between she legs."

On Benjamin making her jibe at the Finance Minister, the House descended into uproar, with opposition MPs laughing while government MPs shouted their disbelief and Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis tried to catch the Speaker's attention on a point of order, saying, "Madam Speaker, Madam Speaker!"

Annisette-George then cautioned Benjamin, "I just...want you to be very careful with where you are going with that."

As the cross-talk continued, Annisette-George rose and called for order.

The debate continued without further uproar and Benjamin ended her speech.

The House then adjourned to October 8 for continuation of the debate.