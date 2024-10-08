Police, Maloney Pacers advance to Anomaly basketball semis with perfect records

A New Chapter Academy player soars in for a lay-up during a match at the Anomaly Basketball tournament. -

THE top four spots in the Anomaly Basketball tournament were decided over the weekend, as Police, New Chapter Academy (NCA) Warriors, Maloney Pacers and Caledonia Clippers booked their spots into the semis at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Tacarigua.

In group one play on October 5, the Pacers maintained their perfect run in the tourney when they got a blowout 103-59 win over Caracas City. The Pacers jumped out to a big 30-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, and they went to the half with a 53-28 advantage. The Pacers added 28 more points in the third quarter to open up an 81-40 lead, before cruising to victory in the final quarter.

Tyrik Singh had a good allround game for the Pacers as he put up 13 points, to go along with seven assists, two steals and a mammoth 20 rebounds.

In the other group one match, the Clippers had to work hard for their spot in the semis, as they got an 87-77 win to see off the challenge of the Morvant Oilbirds who were also hunting a top two spot in the group.

Led by their impressive young guard, Amaree Toney, the Clippers ran out to a 29-18 lead at the end of the first quarter and then took a 42-34 lead into the halftime break. The third quarter was an extremely tight one, and the Oilbirds charged back as they closed the deficit. With everything on the line, the Clippers went into the final quarter with a slim 64-61 lead.

The Oilbirds reduced the deficit to a single point in the fourth quarter, but with key players Timothy Belgrave and Rawshawn Hope fouling out, the Clippers pulled away to get the ten-point win. Toney starred for the Clippers with 30 points, six steals and seven rebounds, with Antonio Ambris leading the way for the Oilbirds with 18 points, ten rebounds and six assists.

On October 6, NCA and the undefeated Police cemented their spots in the semifinals with contrasting wins over Guerreros de Dios and Halcones de Guiria in group two.

Police got a 98-88 win over Guerreros de Dios, with Fabrice Fisher leading the way with 22 points and ten rebounds. Police held a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, and stretched the lead to 55-42 by halftime. Police opened up a healthy 76-56 lead by the end of the third quarter, and they held on for the ten-point win despite a spirited fourth-quarter fight by Guerreros de Dios.

In the other group two game, NCA were ruthless versus Halcones de Guiria as they got a huge 100-71 victory, with Sadiki Guerra leading the way with a game-high 37 points.

NCA trailed Halcones de Guiria 23-25 at the end of the first quarter, but they held their opponents to just 11 points in the second quarter to take a 39-36 lead into the half.

NCA went berserk in the third quarter as they opened up a 74-52 lead on the back of a 35-point quarter and lethal shooting from Geurra, before icing the game by outscoring Halcones de Guiria 26-19 in the final quarter.

Carlos Lopez had a solid allround game for Halcones de Guiria with 14 points, eight assists, eight steals and nine rebounds.