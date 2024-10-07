Williamsville roads in deplorable state

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I am a resident of Sisters Road, Hardbargain, Williamsville, where the majority of the roads in the area are in a deplorable condition.

I have been working in San Fernando for over 30 years and have observed the roads in there being repaved within the last eight years.

I became outraged the morning of October 4 when I realised that the Ministry of Works was repaving Rushworth Street in San Fernando between the bypass and Cipero Street. This road was in very good condition in comparison to the roads in Williamsville.

Rushworth Street is being repaved for no apparent reason. Except maybe because it is and in a PNM constituency. Yet citizens of Williamsville are suffering for better roads to drive on. Even patchwork would be better than nothing.

It is high time the residents of Williamsville come out and get the attention of the Government.

SHERWIN ALEXANDER

Williamsville