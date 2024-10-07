Rajah, Mahabirsingh shine at TTCB awards

Premiership one awardees Isaiah Rajah, left, and Avinash Mahabirsingh, centre, alongside TTCB vice president Arjoon Ramlal at the TTCB annual awards ceremony on October 5, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Photo by David Scarlett

DAVID SCARLETT

ISAIAH Rajah and Avinash Mahabirsingh were among the top performers honoured at the TT Cricket Board's (TTCB) annual national awards ceremony at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on October 5.

The awards are held to celebrate the outstanding players who competed in local cricket from the top division to the Reserve League.

The ceremony was spearheaded by the executive members of the TTCB, including the president Azim Bassarath, vice-president Arjoon Ramlal and chairman Henry Chase.

For the ceremony’s main event – the Premiership I Special Awards – Mahabirsingh of Victoria Sports Club was recognised as the Best Bowler with 50 wickets taken and Queen’s Park Cricket Club standout Rajah won the Best Batsman Award for scoring 1,122 runs

Journalist Ryan Bachoo, who delivered the feature address, spoke about the need for the resurgence of club cricket in TT and the West Indies.

He highlighted that cricket at premier and reserve club levels are most important for success on the national and regional stages, as it is the platform where players get to fully develop and truly express themselves.

The event honoured 170 cricketers for various achievements, with several athletes copping as many as nine awards.

Players from the Premiership Division I, Premiership Division II and the National Reserve League were recognised, including allrounder Anthony Simmons of Cane Farm Sports Club (Premiership Division II – North), who earned nine awards.

Police bowler Justin Joseph, competing in the Premiership Division II – North, received seven awards for taking five wickets and two for taking ten wickets. Other awardees included Woodland Sports Club’s David Livingston (Premiership Division II – South), Cephas Cooper of Powergen Penal Sports Club (Premiership Division I) and Terrence Hinds of Central Sports Club (Premiership Division I).

The ceremony was concluded with the Premier League Special Awards.

For the Premiership Division II – North, Joseph was honoured as the Best Bowler having grabbed 75 wickets in the last season and his team-mate Nicholas Sookdeosingh received the Best Batsman Award for scoring 1,010 runs.

In the Premiership Division II – South category, Aaron Basant of Munroe Road Cricket Club was the Best Bowler with 57 wickets taken and David Livingston, having made 887 runs, was the Best Batsman.