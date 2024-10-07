Fear of crime in Trinidad and Tobago keeping tourists away

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I was in Grenada with my family when the budget was presented by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Every Grenadian I spoke with, at the hotel I stayed at – ground staff, management, taxi driver, etc – spoke about our terrible crime situation and their fear of visiting Trinidad.

Some of them have relatives in Trinidad while others said they visited in the past but would not do so now. It saddens me to think that just the mention of our beloved country evokes so much fear.

Imbert’s announcement about the increase in visitors due to cruise-ship arrival and his focus on tourism will not happen unless crime is dealt with urgently.

And may I remind Imbert that cruise-ship arrivals do not equate to money being spent. Hotels are not being booked, nor food purchased, since this is included in the onboard cruise package. Souvenirs may be bought but beyond that, what are tourists purchasing? The income derived is minimal.

As one Grenadian told me, he prefers to suffer in Grenada than prosper in Trinidad, a rather telling statement.

S RAMKISSOON

San Fernando