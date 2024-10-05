St Benedict's, Fatima in mega SSFL showdown

Arima North Secondary's Criston Gomez heads the ball while challenged by Presentation College's Vaughn Clement, in a SSFL Premiership Division match in Marabella on October 2. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed

Round eight of the 2024 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division season will have a clash of epic proportions at the top of the table, as holders Fatima College and 2022 winners St Benedict's College (both 16 points) will meet in a keenly anticipated encounter at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin from 4 pm on October 5.

Fatima currently head the 16-team table on goal difference and will aim to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they make the road trip to face Benedict's, one of two remaining unbeaten teams.

All games will kick off at 4 pm, with the exception of the televised clash between the struggling pair of Trinity College East (six points) and St Augustine Secondary (four points), which will commence at 3.30 pm at the former's ground in Trincity.

At Bourg Mulatresse, there will be another east showdown when San Juan North Secondary (nine points) host the unbeaten Arima North Secondary (11 points) in a meeting between last season's east zone intercol finalists.

At the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, the third-placed Presentation College San Fernando (13 points) will look to make ground on the top two teams when they entertain the lowly Speyside Secondary.

In the north zone, there will be three fixtures to appease the SSFL fans. In Westmoorings, fresh from their win against Fatima, St Anthony's College (nine points) will go in hunt of more goals when they host the cellar-placed Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School, with East Mucurapo Secondary and St Mary's College doing battle at Fatima grounds, and the fourth-placed Naparima College (11 points) making the journey to Serpentine Road, St Clair where they will meet a Malick Secondary team reeling from three straight losses.

Meanwhile, in Tobago, the tenth-placed Signal Hill Secondary will try to get back on winning terms when they host the sixth-placed Queen's Royal College.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Fatima*7*5*1*1*19*4*15*16

St Benedict's*6*5*1*0*9*3*6*16

Presentation (San Fernando)*6*4*1*1*10*3*7*13

Naparima*6*3*2*1*13*5*8*11

Arima North*7*2*5*0*10*3*7*11

QRC*7*3*1*3*9*7*2*10

St Anthony's College*5*3*0*2*11*6*5*9

San Juan North*7*3*0*4*11*11*0*9

Malick*7*2*2*3*13*13*0*8

Signal Hill*6*2*2*2*13*14*-1*8

St Mary's College*7*2*1*4*7*16*-9*7

Trinity East*7*2*0*5*12*15*-3*6

East Mucurapo*6*2*0*4*4*8*-4*6

Speyside*4*1*1*2*7*9*-2*4

St Augustine*5*1*1*3*4*11*-7*4

Miracle Ministries PHS*7*1*0*6*2*26*-24*3