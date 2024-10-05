Lukas Clarke tops division three on rainy day at Tobago Cycling Classic

Lukas Clarke (second from left) topped division three, stage three of the Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) when he won the five-lap/5km Plymouth Criterium on October 4. Photo courtesy TICC. -

Mexican cyclist Eder Frayre was unable to stretch his lead in the Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) in Plymouth on October 4, as intermittent rain halted the division-one and division-two cyclists from competing in stage three.

The division-one and division-two cyclists instead rode in a 20-lap exhibition event, as the officials deemed the conditions unsafe owing to the wet roads, sharp corners and the fast pace which was anticipated for their 50-lap/50km criterium event.

Division three did see action in the five-lap/5km race, though, with Lukas Clarke getting to the finish line ahead of Jedon Williams (Tobago Elites) and Jevon Adams, who won stage two in Lambeau on October 3.

The cyclists will hope for favourable weather on October 5 when the stage-four criterium gets under way from 7 am at Wilson Road in Scarborough. The division-three riders will get things started with a five-lap/5km ride, followed by division two in their 20-lap/20km ride and division one with their keenly anticipated 50-lap/50km race.

Frayre, last year's TICC champ, has shown his intent in 2024 after claiming stages one and two at the Grange Bay/Mt Irvine and Shaw Park/Lambeau courses respectively.