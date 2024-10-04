Water supply disruption to parts of northeast Trinidad

In a media release on October 3, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said customers in parts of north-east Trinidad will experience a disruption in their water supply for over 24 hours between October 5 and 6. Areas served by the North Oropouche Water Treatment Plant will be affected between 6 pm on October 5-10 pm on October 6.

The WASA release said, “This has become necessary in order to facilitate further emergency repairs to a leak along the transmission pipeline off the plant.”

WASA said it may take up to 24 hours for the service to return to normal in some affected areas, on completion of the repairs.

A limited truckborne service will be available on request via WASA Services App and the customer portal available on the website: www.wasa.gov.tt, the release added.

Customers who require direct assistance or further information can contact WASA’s customer call centre toll-free at 800-4420/26.

Affected areas include:

Brazil

La Horquetta

Malabar

Coalmine

Carapo

Sangre Grande

Manzanilla

Guaico-Tamana,

Vega de Oropouche

Maloney

Five Rivers and environs.