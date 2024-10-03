PNM looking to surrender Arima seat

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Given the situation in Arima, where it appears this PNM Government continues to neglect it, I am of the firm view that the PNM intends to surrender the seat in the next general election.

This is my sad conclusion because Arima has been pleading for specific facilities over the years to no avail.

We also have a Minister of Rural Development and Local Government who seems to be more interested in and favours the Opposition areas than the PNM-controlled councils, bar San Fernando.

Recently the minister launched certain projects where he announced the councils' involvement – San Fernando/Princes Town, San Fernando/Penal, San Fernando/Chaguanas.

These projects are local economic programmes and cleaning of vacant lots.

He is not singular in neglecting Arima as several ministers are similarly guilty.

Not one programme is listed in our borough by the Youth Development Ministry. A similar situation exists with the Sport and Community Development Ministry.

In fact, almost every village in Tobago has up-to-date sporting facilities, while the Arima Velodrome and the Larry Gomes Stadium are in total disrepair. These two venues serve not only Arima, but the national community.

The recently appointed Minister in the Ministry of National Security's first visit was to the central district and then to Tobago. It would seem the PNM areas are left out of his agenda.

The PNM used John Thomas's and Kitchener’s music through his son but inexplicably don’t see the need to build a performing arts centre in Arima.

All the constituencies surrounding Arima have major facilities such as library, revenue office, VAT office, social welfare office, land settlement office or HDC office, none of which exists in the 136-year-old and only royal chartered borough in the Western Hemisphere.

If it is the PNM's wish to drop Arima from its slate, I am sure my fellow Arimians will oblige and support will be given to any other party that will give us proper representation.

With the present political situation in TT, the PNM can ill-afford a loss in Arima. Arima can make the difference in a closely fought election battle.

What is clear is that the present administration is not listening to the cries of Arimians. This is my fourth letter and no one has attempted to respond.

JAMES TOUSSAINT

via e-mail