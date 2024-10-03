Netball Trinidad and Tobago gives schools league all-clear to continue

Netball TT president Sherry Ann Blackburn. - (FILE)

NETBALL Trinidad and Tobago (NTT) has “agreed in principle” to officially sanction the 2024 Secondary Schools Netball Association League.

A NTT statement on October 3 said after “cordial and productive” discussions with representatives from the Ministry of Education, including the chief education officer, SporTT’s head and members of the sport and development unit, as well as the president and members of the TT Secondary Schools Netball Association (TTSSNA), a decision was made to sanction the event as an official NTT tournament.

This meeting was held on October 2.

“We are pleased to report that the meeting was both cordial and productive. TTSSNA has fulfilled part of their outstanding obligations and has committed to completing the remainder in due course,” the statement issued by NTT president Sherry-Ann Blackburn read.

“In light of this, and as an act of good faith, NTT has agreed in principle to officially sanction the 2024 Secondary Schools Netball League Competition. NTT is happy to inform you that all individuals under the remit of NTT are now permitted to participate in the 2024 Secondary School Netball Season.”

The league’s official sanctioning came after a TTSSNA member made public, one week ago, that the competition had already begun in some zones, without gaining NTT approval.

In response to this, NTT issued a statement signed by second vice-president Lisa Stanislaus saying that all NTT members “including but not limited to officials, players, appointees, representatives, contractors, affiliates, volunteers, members, coaches, trainers, managers, umpires, match officials and medical personnel, are hereby prohibited from participating in any capacity in the TTSSNA or any unsanctioned event.”

Blackburn, however, assured the matter would be resolved and the tournament could commence. The school netball season normally begins in September and runs until November.