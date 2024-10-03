9 years, $60b and no crime solutions

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: According to widespread public opinion, Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s five-hour budget presentation on Monday has failed to adequately address the critical issue of rising violent crime in TT.

Imagine enduring a budget speech of such an excessive length – which former finance ministers have criticised as being a form of "abuse" inflicted upon the population – yet, incredibly, the Government has offered nothing substantive to confront the nation’s most pressing crime crisis.

Despite the allocation of $6.1 billion to national security, the measures proposed by Imbert – such as acquiring 2,000 new vehicles, four new patrol boats, and eight high-speed interceptors – do not tackle the root causes of crime. These strategies are surface-level and fail to focus sufficiently on crime prevention.

Until we adopt a comprehensive approach that addresses social inequalities and reforms our criminal justice system, guided by intelligence and solid data analysis, violent crime will continue to escalate. After nearly a decade in power, this government has demonstrated a complete lack of competence and political will to implement such a holistic approach.

In nine years, with over $60 billion of taxpayers’ money spent on national security, the Rowley administration has produced no effective solutions to curbing violent crime. This latest budget does not offer as much as a glimmer of hope to a population reeling from fear, hurt and devastation.

After almost a damning decade of failed policies and ineffective strategies, isn't it time to let a new administration take the reins and tackle this escalating violent crime crisis? Wouldn't you agree?

LEISHA S DHORAY

via e-mail