Not for all public service pensioners

THE EDITOR: Political parties are offering incentives to pensioners by promising to remove taxes from public servants' salaries. But it is only public servants who have retired from the service and are at the upper end of the salary scale who possibly pay taxes. This certainly does not apply to those retired public servants who have been receiving $3,500 per month pension for the last ten years.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity