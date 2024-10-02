Four of SSFL's top premiership teams clash in round 7

St Benedicts College Ackeem James, left, and Malick Secondary School Tyrese Manswell go after the ball during the Secondary School Football Premiership Division at St Mary's Ground, St Clair. on September 28,2024. - AYANNA KINSALE

ROUND seven of the Secondary School’s Football League (SSFL) premiership promises to be an interesting one as four of the five top teams tussle among themselves for point-advantage as the tournament approaches its midway mark.

Second placed St Benedict’s College (13 pts) play host to fifth ranked San Juan North (nine pts) at Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin while third placed Presentation College (12 pts) San Fernando welcome fourth spot Arima North (ten pts) at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

Both matches kick off at 4pm and each team is intent on securing three points in hope of widening the gap atop the tightly contested standings.

However, league leaders and defending SSFL premier champions Fatima College (16 pts) may have the easier tie of the bunch as they travel to Westmoorings to face eighth place St Anthony’s College (six pts).

Fatima remain unbeaten after six matches, with five wins and one draw while the Westmoorings Tigers have won two and lost two from four matches.

A loss or drawn result for Fatima could see the La Romaine Lions draw level or get within one point of the leaders, but only if the south team can stave off an in-form San Juan North, who were led to a 3-0 triumph over Miracle Ministries on September 28, courtesy a Jadiel Joseph first half hat-trick.

St Benedict’s also remain unbeaten after five games, grabbing four wins and one draw.

Meanwhile, Presentation College will be hoping to continue their winning momentum against Arima North as they edged past a struggling East Mucurapo 1-0 in round six.

Arima North’s last result was a 0-0 draw against Queen’s Royal College (QRC) and they are also intent on returning to winning ways when they meet the reigning Coca-Cola Intercol champions.

Seventh place Naparima College (eight pts) hope to resume their quest with an expected victory over cellar-placed Miracle Ministries Pentecostal at Lewis Street Grounds in San Fernando. Naps’ round six match against St Anthony’s on September 28 was put off because of a school function.

Miracle Ministries, however, have just one win from five matches, and enter this test as clear underdogs.

Sixth place Malick (eight pts) lost to St Benedict’s last weekend and are goal bound on returning to winning ways when they head northwards to tenth place (six pts) QRC, at their Grounds in St Clair.

Additionally, Tobago schools clash as eighth placed Signal Hill (eight pts) host island-rival Speyside Secondary (four pts) while St Mary’s (four pts) welcome St Augustine (four pts).

Meanwhile, 11th ranked Trinity East head to Fatima Grounds in Mucurapo to play 15th placed East Mucurapo (three pts).

All matches kick off from 4pm except the Fatima versus St Anthony’s tie, from 3.30pm.