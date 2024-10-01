Windies batters struggle ahead of Women's T20 World Cup, lose to Australia

West Indies Women's captain Hayley Matthews. - CWI Media

THE loss of nine wickets in the space of 17 runs for West Indies women led to a 35-run loss to Australia on October 1 in their final warm-up match ahead of the International Cricket Council T20 Women's World Cup at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

West Indies were in the match as they progressed to 92/1 in the 14th over with captain Hayley Matthews and Shemaine Campbelle at the crease. Earlier in the innings, Qiana Joseph helped the Windies get off to a brisk start as she cracked 36 off 29 balls, before falling with the score on 68 in the tenth over.

Campbell was dismissed for nine and star batter Deandra Dottin fell first ball as Annabel Sutherland grabbed two wickets in the 14th over.

West Indies never recovered.

Alana King and Tayla Vlaeminck then took over the match, destroying the Windies middle and lower order.

It was Vlaeminck's turn to grab two wickets in an over when she removed Chedean Nation (four) and Nerissa Crafton (duck) in the 15th over. In the 16th over, the same trend continued as King snatched the wickets of Aaliyah Alleyne (one) and Mandy Mangru (duck) off consecutive balls.

All eyes were now on Matthews to pull West Indies out of the deep hole. However, she did not last much longer as the opener was the next batter to be dismissed for 42 off 46 deliveries with six fours. Wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy held on to a catch to give Vlaeminck another wicket and send Matthews back to the pavilion.

The innings quickly folded as West Indies were all out for 109 in 17.5 overs. King ended with 4/30 in 3.5 overs, Vlaeminck finished with 3/33 in four overs and Sutherland picked up 2/2 in one over.

Batting first, Australia posted a competitive 144/8 with Sutherland leading the way with 38 batting at seven in the order. She faced 28 balls and struck two fours and two sixes.

Ashleigh Gardner and King also boosted the total for the Aussies with 31 and 21 not out respectively. Medium pacer Aaliyah Alleyne took 2/24 in three overs and leg spinner Afy Fletcher was expensive, as she ended with 2/36 in four overs. West Indies lost to India by 20 runs in their first practice match on September 29.

West Indies will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 4 at the 7he Sevens Stadium at 6 am TT time in Group B. Scotland, England and Bangladesh will also play in Group B. Group A will feature Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Summarised Scores:

AUSTRALIA 144/8 (20 overs) (Annabel Sutherland 38, Ashleigh Gardner 31, Alana King 21 not out; Aaliyah Alleyne 2/24, Afy Fletcher 2/36) vs WEST INDIES 109 (17.5 overs) (Hayley Matthews 42, Qiana Joseph 36; A King 4/30, Tayla Vlaeminck 3/33, A Sutherland 2/2). Australia won by 35 runs.