Playwrights to read from Vandana Maharaj's Heliport

Vandana Maharaj -

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS) features the reading of Heliport by Vandana Maharaj for the October instalment.

The series will continue online via Zoom meeting only on October 2 at 7 pm. The readings are held the first Wednesday of every month.

Heliport shows a place, a system, an operation and the corruption that runs through it all. A naive social worker discovers the horrors and realities of the trafficking crisis in Trinidad.

Maharaj is an actor, director and writer currently in her fourth year of a degree in theatre and drama studies between the University of Toronto and Sheridan College.

PWT invites actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the general public to join in on Zoom to listen to the cold reading and participate in the discussion to assist the playwright with the further development of the script.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87922949498

Meeting ID: 879 2294 9498

For more info or to submit a script for reading: e-mail playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293; visit Facebook or Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt; https://iamndatt.org.tt/playwrightsworkshoptt/.