Jade Monkey CP Cuzins lift Tobago T10 crown

A Jade Monkey CP Cuzins batsman on the attack against Betsy's Hope Scrape Up on Sunday in the Tobago T10 Windball finals. - Photo by Visual Styles

JAYDEN Kent and Asan Fortune delivered the goods for Jade Monkey CP Cuzins to lead the unit to the Tobago T10 Community Windball Cricket League title at Parade Grounds in Bacolet, on September 29.

Kent, a national youth player, was in a destructive mood as he cracked 53 in the final against Betsy's Hope Scrape Up. His knock propelled Cuzins to a massive score of 126/6 in their allotted overs.

Jason Persaud chipped in with 27 and Kelon Lynch struck 12. Bowling for Scrape Up, Andy Davis tried his best to keep the scoring rate down with 2/19.

Scrape Up did not get close to the target, as they could only muster 85/9 in ten overs. Fortune picked up 4/9 and Lynch took 2/17 to ensure Cuzins emerged as champions.

Vikesh Harrylochan struck 30 in vain for Scrape Up and Clinton Brooks contributed 21.

In the third-place playoff, Main Ridge Challengers crushed Canaan Bon Accord Masters by nine wickets.

Earlier in the semifinals, Cuzins cruised past Masters by 96 runs. Cuzins posted 129/4 batting first and Masters could only manage 33/9 in 8.1 overs.

Persaud was the star for Cuzins in the match as he slammed 75.

Scrape Up sealed a place in the final with a 30-run victory over Challengers. Scrape Up scored 95/8 and then limited Challengers to 65/5.

T10 RESULTS:

Finals:

JADE MONKEY CP CUZINS 126/6 (10 overs) (Jayden Kent 53, Jason Persaud 27, Kelon Lynch 12; Andy Davis 2/19) vs BETSY'S HOPE SCRAPE UP 85/9 (10 overs) (Vikesh Harrylochan 30, Clinton Brooks 21; Asan Fortune 4/9, K Lynch 2/17). Cuzins won by 41 runs.

Third-place playoff:

CANAAN BON ACCORD MASTERS 83/8 (10 overs) (Ancil Nedd 32; Samuel Williams 4/23, Peter Horsford 2/4) vs MAIN RIDGE CHALLENGERS 84/1 (6.5 overs) (Daveon Shangie 46 not out, S Williams 28 not out). Challengers won by nine wickets.

Semifinals:

JADE MONKEY CP CUZINS 129/4 (10 overs) (Jason Persaud 75, Jayden Kent 27; Obari Elliot 3/20) vs CANAAN BON ACCORD MASTERS 33/9 (8.1 overs) (Marcus Daniel 14; K Lynch 2/0, Asan Fortune 2/4, Akeil Clarke 2/9). Cuzins won by 96 runs.

BETSY'S HOPE SCRAPE UP 95/8 (10 overs) (Antonio Providence 19, Andy Davis 19; Crystal Toney 2/1) vs MAIN RIDGE CHALLENGERS 65/5 (10 overs) (Daveon Shangie 16; Saphia John 1/2). Scrape Up won by 30 runs.

Quarterfinals:

MASON HALL CHALLENGERS 96/7 (10 overs) (Steffon Francis 22, Renaldo Lezama 17; Adrian Alexander 2/24, Asan Fortune 2/24) vs JADE MONKEY CP CUZINS 99/4 (7.2 overs) (Kent Dennis 45 not out, Jayden Kent 32; Ashaughn Pierre 1/10). Cuzins won by six wickets.

MAIN RIDGE CHALLENGERS 113/5 (10 overs) (Jabari West 54 not out, Shaquille Thomas 13; Natasha Felix 1/6) vs KABS SOLUTIONS ROXBOROUGH 108/4 (10 overs) (Kadeem Williams 29 not out, Simmons Peters 23, Desron Jack 20; Samuel Williams 1/4). Challengers won by five runs.

BETSY'S HOPE SCRAPE UP 125/3 (10 overs) (Shaquille Duncan 40, Vikesh Harrylochan 31, Antonio Providence 29; Keylon Hamilton 2/19) vs PEMBROKE UPSETTERS 89/6 (10 overs) (Keron McPherson 20, Aalon Reid 19; Quinton Brooks 2/33). Scrape Up won by 36 runs.

ROXBOROUGH GUNNERS 112/6 (10 overs) (Freedom Mc Kenna 55; Obari Elliot 2/24) vs CANAAN BON ACCORD MASTERS 113/3 (9.4 overs) (Marcus Daniel 45 not out, Garvin Mc Kenzie 33 not out, Anthony Horsford 20; Adrian Osmond 2/12). Masters won by seven wickets.