Immigration Division to get automated fingerprint ID system

In this file photo, people wait outside the Immigration Division at the Ministry of National Security on Richmond St, Port of Spain. -

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says the Immigration Division of the Ministry of National Security will begin working on an automated fingerprint identification system in fiscal 2025.

He was presenting the 2025 budget at the Red House in the afternoon on September 30.

He said this comes as an addition to upgrades made to the division’s buildings and infrastructure.

“...To strengthen border management and improve national security.

“The upgrade aims to facilitate faster and more accurate fingerprint matching, allowing for the real-time monitoring of travellers and enhancing response times to potential threats.”

He said secure, automated data exchange protocols will also be established between the division and law enforcement agencies.

“...Creating a centralised database.

“This integration will aid in identifying and intercepting potential illegal entrants before they reach the border, as well as generating alerts for law enforcement when suspicious activities are detected.”

He said there will be a user-friendly interface for border control officers, and training will be provided.

“(The upgrade) complies with all relevant privacy and security regulations, with regular audits to maintain system integrity.

“Overall, the investment will bolster the immigration division’s border management capabilities, enhance collaboration between immigration and law enforcement and contribute to a safer environment.”

For this to work effectively, he said, it would require changes to relevant legislation “with the support of the Opposition.”