Tim David: TKR still gunning for top-two spot

Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate a wicket against Barbados Royals, on September 27, 2024 during their Caribbean Premier League T20 match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

AFTER securing a crucial 30-run victory over Barbados Royals in their penultimate Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 preliminary round match on September 27, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) must deliver a batting masterclass against Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 29, if they are to confirm a top-two spot heading into the playoffs.

Despite TKR (12 pts) concluding their five-match home leg at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba in fine style, they’re currently third on the standings, with the Warriors and St Lucia Kings respectively ahead, both on 14 pts each.

Warriors climbed past Kings on September 28 after both teams faced each other, with the former emerging victorious by 35 runs. The Guyana franchise now lead the standings with a superior net run rate of +1.313 while Kings trail on +0.673.

TKR sit in third (+0.090) while Barbados Royals (+0.084) enter the final phase cemented in fourth.

This means if TKR put on a brazen batting display against Warriors on September 29, they can potentially increase their net run rate and move past Kings to seal second place heading into the playoffs.

Here, the top two teams (qualifier one) play each other on October 2 for an automatic spot in the final. Additionally, the third-ranked team meets Barbados in the eliminator on October 1.

The qualifier one loser then plays the eliminator winner to decide who completes the two finalists for the 2024 CPL.

Australian and TKR batsman Tim David said the squad is well aware of what’s at stake in their final prelim match against Warriors at home. And despite their competitive rivalry, David believes TKR have the artillery to humble the Warriors in their own backyard.

“We’ve known for a little while that we’re going to be in the final four but we’re still gunning for a top two spot because you get an advantage of trying to get straight through to the final. We had brilliant support here in Trinidad, and now we’re going to Guyana and we’re going to play the finals there.

“The crowd has been brilliant here (Trinidad). We might have something a bit different in Guyana. I’ve heard it’s very one-sided support. It’s been a great week so far but now we’re looking forward to getting over there and challenging for the trophy,” David said.

In their clash against Royals, TKR showed mettle with the bat and ball and handed the Bajan franchise their fourth consecutive loss.

Sent into bat, TKR lost opener Jason Roy after just three balls, bowled brilliantly by Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Nicholas Pooran came to the middle and and blasted a quick-fire 27 (one six and four fours) from 15 balls before he was caught behind by Quintin de Kock. Pooran’s brisk knock saw him break Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan’s world record of most runs in T20s in a calendar year. He’s now the leading run-getter in T20s this year, with 2,059 runs in 66 matches and 65 innings at an average of 42.02, with a strike rate of 160.85 and best score of 98.

Opener Shaqkere Parris (five) fell soon after caught by de Kock.

Struggling at 37/3 after the power play, new batsmen and captain Kieron Pollard (42) and Keacy Carty (32) buckled down to construct a much-needed 70-run partnership. Pollard started slowly, but after lifting Royals skipper Rovman Powell for mighty six over long-on, he targeted South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, who was punished with three consecutive sixes.

Naveen-ul-Haq broke the partnership as Carty played into de Kock’s hands. However, Andre “Muscle” Russell (31 off 12) joined Pollard and quickly got down to business with a four and six off Theekshana.

David (seven) and Englishman Chris Jordan (13 not out) added a couple before the Australian perished. Fast bowlers Terrance Hinds (nine) and Jordan stuck it out and carried TKR to 164/7.

Royals’ Theekshana and ul-Haq both finished on 3/35 while Holder had 1/31.

In reply, Royals showed glimmers of brilliance with the bat but never really threatened the target.

Spinner Akeal Hosein cleaned up the top three batsmen to stifle Royals to 66/3 after ten overs. Alick Athanaze (44) showed some fight with the bat, like David Miller (30) and Powell (18), but there was little contribution from the lower order.

Needing 65 runs from the last five overs, Royals tried valiantly to reach their goal but tight bowling from Jordan and Hinds restricted their progress. In the 19th over, Hinds impressed by taking two wickets and conceding just one run.

At the close of play, Royals could only muster up 145/9, as Hosein (3/15) shone with the ball, alongside Jordan (3/33) and Hinds (2/22).

Reflecting on the match, David said, “There’d been such a brilliant partnership between Polly and Andre before I came in. So it was just to try to keep the momentum. We didn’t get as many boundaries as we’d like but it turned out to be enough for the score.”

David said the variance in pitches across the Caribbean provides different challenges for both batsmen and bowlers. He hopes he can contribute more when the tournament shifts to Providence Stadium.

“It’s difficult to adapt to the conditions. We’ve seen different pitches. There’s been higher scores at BLCA but it’s still slower than what I’m accustomed to so that’s my job as a player. I’m here and expected to perform.

“I’m looking forward to contributing more than I have been in the coming games. I just think it’s been great to see how the boys do it here in their home conditions. They’ve been putting in big performances and that’s what we need.”

He anticipates a heated rivalry when TKR face Warriors on September 29 in pursuit of that top-two spot.

“We have to win our remaining game. Against Royals was a brilliant performance for momentum. We’ve been a little inconsistent so far so it’s really pleasing for the show the boys put on tonight. There were some important moments and we’re going to take a lot confidence from that.

“I’ve only been here for the week. It’s my first time playing CPL in Trinidad. The home support has been amazing. There’s no issues getting up for the games because there’s is much energy from the crowd.”

SCORES

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS 175-7 in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 42, Keacy Carty 32, Andre Russell 31, Nicholas Pooran 27, Chris Jordan 13 not out; Naveen-ul-Haq 3-35, Maheesh Theekshana 3-35).

BARBADOS ROYALS 145-9 in 20 overs (Alick Athanaze 44, David Miller 30, Kevin Wickham 23, Rovman Powell 18; Akeal Hosein 3-15, Chris Jordan 3-33, Terrance Hinds 2-22).