Pooran (101) massacres Warriors, but TKR to face Royals in CPL eliminator

Nicholas Pooran of Trinbago Knight Riders bats during the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League. - CPL T20

Four-time Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) ended the preliminary phase of the 2024 tournament with a thumping 74-run win against defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on September 29.

Needing a 100-plus run win over the hosts to clinch a top-two spot for the playoffs, TKR were powered by their star batsman Nicholas Pooran who struck a fantastic 101 off 59 balls to help his team to a daunting score of 211 for five.

Coming in at the end of the first over after the fall of Shaqkere Parris (duck), Pooran belted the Warriors bowlers all over the park as he slammed nine fours and eight sixes en route to his third CPL century. The left-hander was well-supported by English opening batsman Jason Roy, who contributed 34 off 26 in a 152-run partnership for the second wicket.

Needing to restrict the hosts to under 104 runs to seal the top-two spot and a place in the first qualifier, TKR were well on course by the 12th over when the Warriors slipped to 88 for eight after Waqar Salamkheil (three for 26) dismissed Dwaine Pretorius (duck).

In the space of a few deliveries, substitute fielder Bryan Charles, a replacement in the TKR squad for the retired Dwayne Bravo, dropped a pair of chances which would have seen Gudakesh Motie heading back to the pavilion with the Warriors still needing 15 runs to reach the 104-run mark.

Motie (26 not out off 28) put on a critical 49-run stand for the hosts with his skipper Imran Tahir (20 off 20) as they secured top spot in the standings despite just mustering 137 runs in the heavy defeat. Terrance Hinds led the TKR attack with three for 17, with emerging player Nathan Edward grabbing three for 19.

The Warriors, TKR and St Lucia Kings all finished the preliminary phase on 14 points, but the defending champs will take on the St Lucia franchise in qualifier one on October 2 by virtue of their superior net run rate and top-two finish.

TKR will face the fourth-placed Barbados Royals in the eliminator on October 1. The winner will advance to the second qualifier, with the loser kissing the 2024 CPL tourney goodbye.

Summarised Scores:

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS 211/5 (20 overs) (Nicholas Pooran 101, Jason Roy 34; Shamar Joseph 3/50) vs GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS 137 (18.5 overs) (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 36, Shai Hope 28, Gudakesh Motie 26 not out; Terrance Hinds 3/17, Nathan Edward 3/19, Waqar Salamkheil 3/26). TKR won by 74 runs.