TKR eliminated after defeat to Royals in CPL

Trinbago Knight Riders batsman Nicholas Pooran. - (CPL T20)

A TWO-HOUR delay due to lights not working meant a shortened run chase for the Barbados Royals, which they achieved to defeat Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the eliminator match at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana on October 1.

TKR were 168/3 after 19.1 overs when the lights stopped working and the players had to leave the field. Nicholas Pooran continued his prolific run of form with 91 not out off 60 balls with six fours and five sixes.

During the innings, he went pass 500 runs in the tournament. He is only the second man in the history of the CPL to score more than 500 runs in tournament. Former TKR batsman Colin Munro scored 567 runs in 2018 in a year the TT franchise won the title.

After the lengthy delay, Royals had a revised target of 60 in five overs. Quinton de Kock (four) fell in the first over to Sunil Narine, but David Miller blasted 50 not out off only 17 balls (three fours, five sixes) to propel Royals to 64/1 in 4.2 overs.

Chris Jordan thought he had the wicket of Royals captain Rovman Powell in the second over, but it was a no ball.

Royals will now play in qualifier two against the loser of qualifier one, which will feature Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Kings, on October 4 in Providence at 7 pm. Qualifier one will be played on October 2 at 7 pm, also in Guyana.

Summarised Scores:

TKR 168/3 (19.1 overs) (Nicholas Pooran 91 not out, Jason Roy 25; Naveen-ul-haq 1/25) vs BARBADOS ROYALS (Revised target 60 in five overs) 64/1 (4.2 overs) (David Miller 50 not out), Royals won by nine wickets on the DLS method.