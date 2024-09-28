Boxers Tianna Guy, Angel George grab silver in Poland

Trinidad and Tobago's Tianna Guy. - (FILE)

Trinidad and Tobago women boxers Tianna Guy and Angel George boxed to silver at the XXXIX Feliks Stamm International Boxing Tournament in Poland on September 27.

In the 60kg gold medal match, Guy lost 5-0 on points to Poland’s Sandra Kruk. Kruk proved superior in each round and generated scores of 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 to better the TT boxer.

In the earlier round, Guy eclipsed hometown favourite Hass Wiktoria 3-2 in a thriller that saw the judges favour the TT boxer via split decision.

Similarly, in George’s heavyweight 81+kg category final bout, she also went down 5-0 on points to Hungarian pugilist Veronika Nakota. The judges scored 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-26, 30-27 in favour of Nakota.

Both TT boxers held on to silver in their respective divisions.

On their achievements, the TT Boxing Association sent congratulations to the pair.

Their statement read, “They (Guy and George) continue to improve as they get ready for this Olympic cycle 2028. Their preparation will continue as their next challenge will be Caribbean Elite/Youth Championship in December in St. Lucia.”