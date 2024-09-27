Roxann's Learning Centre to be temporarily relocated

Crime scene officers at the entrance to Roxann's Learning and Childhood Centre in Malick on September 25 after the deadly gunplay. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

TWO days after the shooting incident in front of Roxann's Learning and Childhood Centre, Basement Road, Malick, Barataria which left two men dead and three others – including a four-year-old boy – nursing gunshots wounds, MP Laventille East/Morvant Adrian Leonce visited the school and its principal.

Leonce spoke with reporters who were gathered in the play-area of the preschool's compound on September 27.

Leonce said he visited the area to lend some support to the principal and the teachers after the traumatic event.

Principal Roxann King said the preschool has been in existence for 40 years – 28 under her administration.

The school caters to 45 children from babies up to five-years-old.

Leonce said he has been organising with the principal and has already two places in mind for the temporary relocation.

"We are waiting on feedback."