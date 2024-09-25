One killed, boy, 4, among injured in Morvant preschool shooting

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

ONE man was killed and four others, including a child, were injured when gunmen opened fire outside a preschool in Morvant on the morning of September 25.

The shooting took place in front of Roxann's Learning and Childhood Centre.

The dead man's identity has not been confirmed.

The four-year-old child who was injured has been taken to hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.