Dennis replaces Lezama-Lee Sing in Senate — 'I'm ready to serve

CALL ME SENATOR: Ancil Dennis, PNM Tobago Council political leader and new Government Senator. - File photo by David Reid

PEOPLE’S National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis said he is ready to serve as a Government senator after being picked by the Prime Minister to replace Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing who has resigned as a senator in the wake of the recent interim court order given against her.

He gave this undertaking hours after a 6 am post on the Prime Minister's FB page on September 26, which revealed that Dr Rowley had advised President Christine Kangaloo to appoint Dennis, 37, as a Government Senator in the wake of Lezama-Lee Sing's September 25 resignation.

Contacted for comment, Dennis who is the PNM Tobago Council political leader, dismissed the view, in some quarters, that his senatorial appointment was aimed at strengthening the island’s position in the Parliament ahead of general and Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections, both constitutionally due in 2025.

Lezama-Lee Sing’s resignation came amid recent reports of an interim court-issued protection order filed against her by her estranged husband Daren Lee Sing – son of former Port of Spain mayor, businessman Louis Lee Sing.

In a previous newspaper report, Lezama-Lee Sing had “categorically and emphatically” denied being “capable of such a horrendous act” of domestic violence alluded to by the public, after excerpts of the interim court order were made public on September 24.

Her attorneys have since issued a pre-action protocol letter to a social media blogger over publication of a portion of the order and the blogger entertaining comments on the page which is on the Facebook platform.

Up until press time, there was no word from Lezama-Lee Sing on whether she would continue to function in her role as the PNM's education officer. She also did not respond to calls and WhatsApp messages from Newsday.

Dennis, on September 26, described as “unfortunate” the developments which led to Lezama-Lee Sing’s resignation.

“I did have a telephone conversation with Mrs Lezama-Lee Sing earlier today (September 26) and she did extend congratulations. I also extended my support and wished her the very best in the very unfortunate circumstances, which remains a private matter. It is really unfortunate to know that such a situation could arise at this point in time,” he told Newsday.

But, he said, in the PNM as a political organisation with a sound history, people must always be prepared to serve.

“And the lot falls on me at this time to serve as best as I possibly can, with the help of Almighty God, until it is time for somebody else to take up the role.”

AN ADDITIONAL TOBAGO VOICE

Dennis, who holds a Master of science degree in Public Policy and Management from the University of London, denied his appointment was strategic.

“We have a political leader who is supported by a party leadership and we take decisions that are in the best interest of the country first, and of course, the party after. So if, at this time, the leadership has decided that based on all the people available, that I am best suited to be appointed as a senator, then so be it. And if in that case it advances the party’s chances in Tobago, then so be it.

“But as a party, we will not be relying on any Senate appointment to give us the best chance of winning any election. We have done the work and will continue to do the work. We will advance our plans for the people of Tobago.

"We will run the best campaign and we are hoping that as a result of that and most importantly as a result of the bad experience that the people of Tobago have had under this administration, we hope that it would give us the opportunity to rescue, revive and restore Tobago.”

Dennis said an additional voice in the Parliament, “and a potent voice at that,” will give Tobago a platform to treat with some of the issues affecting the island.

Dennis said he was especially looking forward to the "autonomy bills" returning to government’s legislative agenda. The bills – the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill and the Tobago Island Government Bill – are currently before a parliamentary Joint Select Committee.

“I am hoping it gets to the Senate. Of course, it goes firstly to the Lower House and once it is passed, it will make its way to the Senate. So I am looking forward to that and contributing to whatever else I am required to have an input, especially input that is relevant to the interests of Tobago in support of the government’s agenda.”

Although his new responsibilities are likely to be onerous, Dennis assured, “It will, by no means, take away from my role and responsibilities as political leader. I am accustomed to hard work. I am accustomed to having to split myself into numerous roles.”

He recalled during the pandemic, he held the positions of chief secretary, secretary of tourism and secretary of agriculture, “through one of the most difficult periods faced by the island and the country by extension.

“It is all about bringing my knowledge and expertise to the table to collaborate with the government and also with all of the other members of Parliament to ensure that we work in the best interests of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”

Asked if he was surprised by his appointment, Dennis said, “I am surprised by the development that caused this change. But I am not surprised that I was the one called upon to serve in this capacity at this time.”

In the Upper House, Dennis joins Tobago PNM senator Laurence Hislop, who was appointed in March 2022. Dr Maria Dillon-Remy is the only Tobago senator on the independent bench.

Tobago also has a voice in the Parliament through MPs Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis (Minister of Sport and Community Development) and Ayanna Webster-Roy (Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister).

Of Dennis’ appointment, Hislop told Newsday, “I think it’s an excellent decision by the Prime Minister. Mr Dennis is an excellent debater, an excellent resource and an excellent voice on behalf of Tobago and the People’s National Movement. So I believe that his voice in the Senate will add value to any contributions coming out of Tobago.

“Now we have four voices in the government side in addition to Dr Dillon-Remy as an independent senator. So I see it as a good move. I see it as an excellent move and I look forward to welcoming him.”

On September 26, Dennis thanked the Prime Minister and the party’s leadership for the confidence they have placed in him and the opportunity to serve in the Parliament.

He said, “Service at the highest level is nothing new to me. So it is simply another opportunity to serve as a Tobago voice. But of course it is also an opportunity to serve the country and contribute to the national issues and the national legislative agenda that is before the Parliament at this time.

“So I am looking forward to it. It’s a new challenge. It is my first appointment to the national Parliament. My focus before now has been strictly Tobago."

WHO IS ANCIL DENNIS?

At 26, Dennis became the youngest assemblyman in the THA after winning the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant electoral district in the January 2013 THA election.

He again created history on May 6, 2020, when, at 33, he was elected the youngest ever chief secretary, replacing Kelvin Charles who resigned after losing the PNM Tobago Council leadership to Tracy Davidson-Celestine.

Two years later, on April 25, 2022, he contested unopposed and won the position of political leader of the Tobago Council, again becoming the youngest individual to do so.

Dennis has been leading the charge in rebuilding the PNM following the party’s crushing 14-1 defeat to the Progressive Democratic Patriots in the December 6, 2021 THA election.