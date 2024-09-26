[UPDATED] Duke urges Dennis: Represent Tobago's interest in the Senate

PDP political leader Watson Duke. - File photo

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke is urging PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis to represent the views of Tobagonians in the Senate.

The Prime Minister advised President Christine Kangaloo to appoint Dennis as a government senator following the resignation of Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing on September 25, a post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page said on September 26.

In a WhatsApp video on September 26, Duke congratulated Dennis on his appointment but said, “Tobago is looking at you and they expect you, though you are a PNM senator, to first of all be a Tobagonian.”

He added, “We are looking for Tobagonians who express the views of Tobago in Trinidad’s Parliament. We do not want a Tobagonian who is a puppet in the Trinidad Parliament.

“As the political leader of the PDP, I am congratulating in hopes that we will see a Tobago-ness inside of you come out in your debate and you will represent Tobago and not necessarily the ideals of your party.”

Claiming the PNM had “violated” Tobagonians on several occasions, Duke cited the introduction of the property tax as an example of such violation.

“We are still without our lands and our title and they are looking to tax us.”

The ‘declare your wealth’ bill, Duke believes, “is a serious indictment to the people of Tobago. How can they declare acres of land that was passed down through generations and many other things? We are saying to you today, when you have taken that appointment, it is not just for your party. It is for Tobago.

“Do the Tobago thing and represent Tobago or else you will be wasting your time in the upcoming national elections, which is the general elections 2025 and the THA elections 2025, you will be wasting your time as political leader.”

Duke said Tobagonians’ mindset on politics have changed.

“They are not up for Trinidad business. They want to see about their Tobago business and I urge you, as a young man to a young man from Tobago, do the honourable thing and represent Tobago under your party. Though the PDP and PNM are opposed to each other, I am stating to you as one Tobagonian to a next, represent Tobago well.”

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris also congratulated Morris.

“This significant appointment reflects not only Mr Dennis’ unwavering commitment to public service but also the confidence placed in him to represent the interests of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. His years of leadership and dedication to the development of Tobago have prepared him well for this new role,” he said in a release from the Office of the Minority Leader on September 26.

Morris expressed confidence that Dennis “will bring the same passion, vision and determination to the Senate that he has consistently demonstrated throughout his political career.

“His voice will be a strong and positive one for Tobago and the wider nation and I have no doubt that he will make a meaningful contribution to the legislative process.”

He wished Dennis success in this new chapter of public service.

“His appointment is not only a personal achievement but also a testament to the Prime Minister’s commitment to Tobago as we continue to advocate for the island’s progress and development.”

Dennis, a former THA chief secretary, joins Laurence Hislop as the second PNM member in the Senate.