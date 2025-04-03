Tobago stakeholders welcome Sandals chairman's visit on April 7

Adam Stewart, Sandals Resorts International’s executive chairman. - Photo courtesy Sandals Resorts

TOBAGO stakeholders have welcomed the news that Adam Stewart, Sandals Resorts International’s executive chairman, is expected to meet with several key government officials, including THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, on April 7.

Prime Minister Stuart Young confirmed the visit on April 3 during the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.

The announcement came three weeks after the former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley revealed at a function to mark the practical completion of the new ANR Robinson International Airport terminal on March 15 that he had spoken to Stewart about the possibility of returning to Tobago to construct a hotel.

Sandals withdrew plans to build a hotel development on the island six years ago owing to negative publicity in relation to environmental concerns and whether proper clearance was obtained to build the hotel.

At the function, Rowley had said that Sandals’ decision to pull out of the project was perhaps his biggest regret as prime minister.

>

He also pleaded with Augustine and Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader Watson Duke to make themselves available for the discussions with Stewart.

Augustine later told the Tobago People’s Party’s special convention on March 23 that Tobago wants a Sandals on the island but on its own terms.

On April 3, Minority Leader Kelvon Morris welcomed the news that Stewart has agreed to resume discussions.

“I have been unwavering in my support for high-value hotel developments that can revitalise Tobago’s stagnant tourism industry,” he told Newsday via WhatsApp.

“Just last year, I took a motion to the House endorsing such initiatives and remain consistent in my belief that a project of Sandals’ calibre is precisely what Tobago needs at this critical time.”

Morris claimed that under the Farley Augustine-led THA administration, Tobago has failed to attract new flights or serious hotel developments, “leaving our economy in decline.”

He lauded Rowley and Young for re-engaging Sandals on the possibility of restarting what he expects will be a “transformative project.”