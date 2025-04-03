Stephen Marley to perform in Tobago

Stephen Marley will perform in TT for Easter weekend at the Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival. The artiste’s arrival has been prompted by the postponement of Buju Banton’s appearance in Tobago.

An eight-time Grammy Award winner, Bob Marley’s second child with wife, Rita Marley, has stood firm in the trenches for his father’s mission of empowering mankind through music, a media release said.

The Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival which is produced by the Tobago Festival Commission, selected Stephen to stand in for Buju Banton, confident that his timeless music, will engage patrons, a media release said.

CEO of the Tobago Festivals Commission Kern Cowan said in the release, “Challenge comes with growth. This festival will ultimately blossom into a product that TT can essentially be very proud of. As we develop the brand and build from the foundation up, we’re tremendously happy for the outpouring of support we’ve been receiving.

“We’re excitedly moving full speed ahead with systems on overdrive to accommodate our visitors. Tobago is a beautiful destination for anyone interested in absorbing life’s natural blessings. The island truly has it all – beauty, serenity, nature and now, with a product like this one, we’re ultimately showcasing the possibilities.”

The simplicity of Tobago’s eco-focused aesthetic delivers something unique to those who’ve done the "magazine-destinations" time and time again, the release said.

“Music is fundamental to life and so we knew that in order to better highlight and market Tobago in its most authentic way, we could not overpower the energy of the island, but rather, compliment it. For that reason, we’ve created a festival that soothes, regenerates and uplifts,” Cowan said.

Stephen will be joined by Gramps Morgan, Wayne Wonder, Singing Melody and others at the Dwight Yorke Stadium.