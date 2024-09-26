Opposition Leader Persad-Bissessar: Improve lives of soldiers

JOINT PATROL: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Junior Benjamin, right, and TTDF member Major Steve Benny, left, interact with National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) deputy political leader Embau Moheni during a walkabout in Port of Spain on September 25. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar hopes the recently launched Joint Task Force One operations are successful and called on better to improve the lives of Defence Force (TTDF) members.

A statement from Persad-Bissessar on September 26 said the presence of the TTDF will greatly assist police with surveillance and tactical operations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Junior Benjamin as well as Major Steve Benny and other members of the police walked through downtown Port of Spain and spoke to businesspeople and the public as part of a public engagement exercise on September 25.

Benjamin said the exercise was the start of working with the TTDF in what is being called the Joint Task Force Operation One.

"We are seeking to increase the presence of the police officers and the TTDF so people can feel free, not just in the capital but in at least five divisions namely Western, Port of Spain, Eastern, Central and Southern," Benjamin said.

Benjamin said the operation began on September 23 with six exercises taking place in Central and South divisions on September 25.

Persad-Bissessar in her statement said, "The TTDF personnel are usually out on patrol with the police, undertaking special operations outside of the public eye, engaged in arduous training or assisting locally and regionally in security and humanitarian missions.

"The non-commissioned ranks of the TTDF, are faced with long periods away from their families, difficulty to access long term loans and mortgages because of the current retirement age, inadequate personal gear, poor salaries compared to the cost of living, no overtime and no proper medical coverage plans."

With the budget on September 30, Persad-Bissessar issued some suggestions that could improve the lives of the TTDF personnel.

"I call on the Minister of National Security and Minister of Finance to make financial appropriations for the following suggestions in the upcoming national budget."

Suggestions included: access to service loans for long standing TTDF members, improved salaries for TTDF personnel, payment of overtime as most times they surpass the required weekly hours of work, access to an allocation of HDC homes through the Rent to Own home option, family counselling, better quality uniforms and personal gear including faster replacement of old and worn-out military gear, fit for purpose transport equipment, full GATE access for all children of TTDF members, a scholarship program for TTDF members wishing to pursue educational opportunities, better meal rations, proper medical coverage plans which also covers immediate family members, increased recognition for meritorious service and faster promotions, increase the compulsory retirement age for the TTDF and ensuring the payment of resettlement monies to personnel upon departure from the TTDF.

Persad-Bissessar concluded, "In times of unrest, insecurity and grave danger, the brave men and women of the TTDF have always stood in the gap to defend the lives of our citizens and the freedoms we all enjoy. "They deserve to have a decent quality of life both professionally and personally."