Netball Trinidad and Tobago to work closely with unsanctioned schools league

Netball Trinidad and Tobago president Sherry Ann Blackburn. - via Facebook

NETBALL Trinidad and Tobago (formerly TT Netball Association) said they are working closely with the TT Netball Secondary Schools Netball Association to ensure they are sanctioned which would allow the TT Secondary Schools Netball League to be held with all regulations in place.

A statement signed by second vice-president of Netball TT Lisa Stanislaus said, "...members of NTT, including but not limited to officials, players, appointees, representatives, contractors, affiliates, volunteers, members, coaches, trainers, managers, umpires, match officials and medical personnel, are hereby prohibited from participating in any capacity in the TT Secondary Schools Netball League or any unsanctioned event."

A member of the TT Secondary Schools Netball League, who chose to stay anonymous, said one zone began competition already and two more started on September 25.

The Port of Spain zone began on September 13 and the Tobago and East zones got going on September 25.

Netball TT is trying to ensure leagues are run above board.

"Netball TT maintains this position to ensure the integrity, safety and regulatory compliance of all competitions and activities within the sport. Members found participating in unsanctioned events may face disciplinary action in accordance with NTT's policies and regulations."

Speaking to Newsday, president of the Netball TT Sherry Ann Blackburn said, "We are in discussion with them (Secondary Schools Netball League) to try to address it. It is being worked on...we met last week and we will have a meeting again."

The schools netball season normally begins in September and runs until November.

"We asked them to come up with suggestions on how to move forward."

Blackburn wants to give the players an opportunity to play. The members under Netball TT are aware of the rules to compete. "Every year, the association will indicate to various members what are the requirements to become sanctioned and to be affiliated to the national governing body," Blackburn said. "Like any other sport, the lower level organisation...must meet the obligations outlined by the national governing body in order to be a member. It did not happen for secondary schools (Netball) although we had reached out to them prior to the tournament starting."

She is confident everything will be worked out quickly. "I don't think the impasse should be very long again."