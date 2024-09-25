Chase Village man dies in hospital day after being shot in head

Ravi St Clair, 20, was shot in the head on September 24. He died on the evening of September 25.

The 20-year-old landscaper who was shot in the head at his Chase Village home on September 24, has died at hospital.

Deonarine Roopnarine told Newsday that Ravi St Clair died at around 5.18 pm at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

St Clair's mother, Sandra Roopnarine, told Newsday on September 24 he was sitting at the back of his Agostini Settlement, Lime Head Road, Chase Village home that day when two Spanish-speaking men approached and asked him for some water.

St Clair's girlfriend went inside to get the water but heard a gunshot.

She came out to find St Clair lying on the ground bleeding from his head. He was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility by a relative and later transferred to the EWMSC, where he was warded in critical condition before eventually dying a day later.