UWI St Augustine welcomes over 3,000 new students

A cross-section of the new students at the UWI, St Augustine's matriculation and welcome ceremony at UWI SPEC, on September 19. - Photo courtesy the University of the West Indies

OVER 3,000 students from more than 30 countries were welcomed into the UWI, St Augustine campus at its annual matriculation and welcome ceremony on September 19.

A media release from the university dated September 23, said the ceremony was held at its Sport and Physical Education Centre (UWI SPEC).

The release said this year's theme, Pelicans: Get Ready to Soar, marked the beginning of the academic year for the 3,000-plus students.

Pro vice-chancellor and campus principal Prof Rose-Marie Antoine told the students, “Your choice to pursue tertiary education despite the worrying trend of decreasing enrolment worldwide, means you have taken a significant step towards achieving your full potential...a UWI degree will be one of your most valuable assets.”

The ceremony included the symbolic signing of the academic register by top matriculant Keshma Rampersad, who is pursuing a degree in computer sciences. The release said Rampersad was chosen for her academic excellence for technology.

Rampersad said, "I look forward to embracing challenges and seizing opportunities that will contribute to my personal and academic development.”

Guild vice-president Vedanand Hargobin led the new students in reading the academic vow, and Dr Dawn-Marie De Four-Gill, campus registrar, later told the students, "It's a moment where we recognise your potential and welcome you into a tradition of excellence.”

The ceremony also included a performance of the university song by UWI's Arts Chorale.