President Kangaloo: More public awareness on Alzheimer's disease needed

President Christine Kangaloo. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

President Christine Kangaloo is encouraging people to take the opportunity of World Alzheimer's Month and World Alzheimer’s Day to better understand and gain greater awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

In her message on World Alzheimer’s Day, Kangaloo, who is patron of the Alzheimer’s Association of TT, said a lack of awareness about dementia, in addition to stigma and misinformation, could prevent people from getting diagnosed.

“In fact, according to Alzheimer's Disease International, 75 per cent of people living with dementia are doing so undiagnosed. It is therefore critical, now more than ever before, that public attitudes and perspectives on dementia begin to change.”

She said while there was no cure for Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia, there were treatments which could slow the progression of the condition. Also, there were ways, such as a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, which could delay or prevent its onset.

She pointed out Alzheimer’s disease was a form of dementia affecting memory, thinking, behaviour and emotion.

The theme of World Alzheimer’s Month 2024 was Time to Act on Dementia, Time to Act on Alzheimer’s, and it focused on raising awareness and addressing the stigma and discrimination surrounding the condition.

According to PAHO, the number of people living with dementia worldwide is expected to triple by 2050.