Man killed in Argyle, Tobago

File photo

AN Argyle man is Tobago’s latest murder victim.

He has been identified as Brandon Edwards, 27, of Lammy Road.

Police said around 10.03 pm on September 20, neighbours heard several loud explosions.

Edwards, a sanitation worker, was later found lying on his chest and unconscious near his home.

A party of officers from various units, including the Homicide Bureau, Inter-Agency Task Force and Scarborough CID visited the scene.

District Medical Officer Dr John Taylor viewed Edwards’ body and pronounced him dead.

Investigations are continuing.