Well-known Tobago photographer/videographer, pannist dies

Leeandro Noray -

THE Tobago media and cultural fraternities are mourning the loss of photographer, videographer and pannist Leeandro Noray, who died on April 15 after suffering a stroke, several days before.

Noray, who started a WhatsApp chat group specifically for media practitioners on the island several years ago, was a former employee of Tobago Channel Five.

He later established himself as a talented videographer and photographer, known for his humility, generosity and professionalism. At one point, he also did some freelance work for the Newsday.

Noray’s friends and colleagues are still trying to come to terms with his death.

“Do you all realise Leeandro is the reason we’re all here? He was the glue that held us together,” one former colleague said via WhatsApp.

“We fought, laughed and shared for years. I never thought I’d be experiencing another loss like this so soon.”

Another said, “I heard it on the radio…it hit like a ton of bricks…was hoping I heard wrong.”

Friend and colleagues also offered a minute of silence for Noray on April 15. They said he would be terribly missed.

Minister of Sport and Community Development and former Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, in a post on her Facebook page, paid tribute to Noray.

“I am saddened as Tobago mourns the loss of this multi-talented young man,” she said. “Leeandro was a musician, photographer, videographer, a creative and a mentor.”

Cudjoe-Lewis recalled that Noray worked with her ministry to capture content for its MPower TT programme “and his work was exceptional.”

She expressed condolences to his family, friends and the media fraternity “as we all come to terms with this sudden loss.”

Cudjoe-Lewis also said Noray epitomised humility, selflessness and kindness each time he set out to do his work.

“It’s admirable that he took the time to teach others and to share his talents with the world.”