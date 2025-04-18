Judge Seepersad urges moral voting in Holy Week sermon

Justice Frank Seepersad. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

A HIGH Court judge has urged voters to be guided by their spiritual values when they cast their vote to choose the nation’s leaders.

Justice Frank Seepersad gave the advice during his Holy Week sermon at the Penal Presbyterian Church on April 16. He reminded worshippers that Jesus’s model of leadership involved humility, obedience, and service – abandoning divine privilege to serve humanity.

In his sermon, which focused on the spiritual and national significance of the season, Seepersad urged the congregation to consider Pilate’s role in the Easter story as a cautionary example of poor leadership.

“We are also reminded that leadership requires the effecting of difficult decisions and personal sacrifice. Is there any decision more difficult than the sacrifice of one’s spotless life so that others would be freed?

“At this time in our country, many citizens are concerned as crime is out of control and our energy security is now compromised due to the decision to terminate the OFAC (US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control) licence which would have facilitated the Dragon gas deal.

“In less than two weeks, we go to the polls and citizens will democratically elect a leader and government who will be tasked with the mandate to navigate the turbulent waters which confront us.

“As this democratic right is exercised, as believers we should remember that Jesus has shown us what good leadership looks like, as He gave His heavenly princedom, humbled Himself, became human and followed the will of His father as He sacrificed His life so that we may have life and have it more abundantly.

“His was a life of selfless sacrifice and service,” Seepersad said. He urged the congregation not to betray democracy by accepting bribes and incentives to vote.

“Your vote is not a tradable commodity and it is not owned by anyone. If someone tries to buy your vote you should feel enraged so you must be practical and measured as you determine who will serve you best at this moment in time.”

He expressed concern about the intention of some aspirants, saying, “Far too many who want power and authority are fuelled by their naivety and vaulting ambition, but they neither have a deep desire to serve nor do they want to assume all of the responsibility which comes with the position.”

Seepersad reminded that humility was a hallmark trait of a good leader, adding, “We must now survey our landscape and identify those who truly understand the needs of the citizenry.

“We must focus upon the proposed plans and policies which prioritise the common good of the masses above the insular interests of the powerful and the privileged.”

He said, “It is important, then, for us to remember that we deserve leaders who display a true sense of compassion and who, by virtue of their experiences and actions, have displayed that they truly care about the welfare of all people, especially the disenfranchised and destitute.

“Our focus should be upon the election of servant leaders, men and women who show compassion, who empower others and who create a culture of respect, unity, and collaboration.”

As he highlighted Jesus’s compassion, Seepersad said the country deserved leaders who cared.

“We deserve leaders who are fearless and who are committed to cleaning up Trinidad and Tobago. Now more than ever, we need our elected leaders to adopt a no-tolerance approach to wrongdoing and corruption in all its varied manifestations.

“They must have the conviction to call a spade a spade and those whom we choose should convince us that they are committed to transparency and accountability.”

Voters were also encouraged to elect servant leaders committed to empowerment, unity, and respect.

“We must survey the prospective candidates and evaluate them against the examples set by Christ. Those whom we choose should, therefore, be people of principle, integrity and a sense of justice.”

Seepersad also advised, “We must not elect weak and malleable people who have a predisposition to deny the truth or seek to rewrite history so as to advance a self-promoting agenda.”

He underscored the importance of preserving the country’s democratic integrity, warning against voter intimidation, electoral manipulation, and attacks on independent institutions.

“We are fortunate in this country to have a history of free and fair elections and we have a responsibility to act with vigilance so as to ensure that our democracy is never compromised.

“Each of us must fiercely defend the integrity of all our independent institutions and ensure the legitimacy of the electoral process.

“We must ensure that ballot boxes are not padded and that voters are not intimidated and we must remember that the absence of legitimacy can cause even the most measured, competent and capable victor to incur the wrath of those who feel that they were ignored, disenfranchised or marginalised.”

The judge’s sermon criticised divisive and derogatory language recently used by some election candidates, questioning what example it sets for children.

“Recently we have been inundated by divisive, discriminating and derogatory remarks as contenders for leadership have called each other vagrants, jacka-- and canal conch. This type of language has no place in this country.

“Leaders need to understand that their conduct and their words matter because they are role models.

“Jesus Christ was not a bully, He held on to His purpose but He never belittled or humiliated anyone. When persons who seek power use derogatory language, when they defile others, disrespect women or engage in character assassination, they should be viewed with suspicion as the tongue simply reveals that which resides in the heart and in the mind.”

He also called on voters to be wary of candidates whose positions change with the wind.

Citing the Great Commission in Matthew 28, Seepersad said true leaders must serve all people, not just their supporters, and that once elected, partisan concerns should be set aside in favour of national service.

He said leaders must be people of faith who draw strength and guidance from God, modelling their lives after Christ.

Seepersad urged voters to assess candidates’ maturity, growth, and willingness to learn from past mistakes.

“We must remember that a caring leader is an effective leader. Those whom we elect need to have a heart of service and the capacity to relate to our cares and concerns.

“Each citizen should support the candidate who convinces you that they understand and relate to your circumstance and they are prepared to work assiduously to improve the quality of your life.

“Don’t be fooled by empty promises. Instead, focus upon those whom you believe would take action and deliver as now more than ever there is a need for visionary and experienced leaders who are prepared and willing to navigate the turbulent seas which confront us.”

Seepersad called on society to act with discernment and prudence, reminding the congregation that Jesus was the best-known leadership model.