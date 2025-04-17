Action-packed Easter in Tobago

Sinach, the Nigerian-born singer and songwriter, will headline Melodies of Heaven, the gospel night of the inaugural Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival. -

FROM jazz festivals to sea-bathing, sporting events to goat racing, Tobago has long been the go-to destination for the Easter weekend.

And this year is no exception. The island is replete with activities for people of all age groups.

The action begins at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex on April 17 with Melodies of Heaven, the gospel night of the inaugural Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival.

The festival also includes Buccoo Sea Food Jazz at the Buccoo Integrated Facility on April 19 and Fusion at the parade ground of the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, on April 20.

The event suffered a major blow on April 3, when the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd announced that Jamaican reggae icon Buju Banton, the headline act for Fusion, would not perform.

In a video, the artiste requested compassion and understanding as a close member of the team was seriously ill – someone he acknowledged as "family."

Buju Banton had said: “Trust and believe that your love and support, your admiration has been overwhelming over the years and we plan to make it up to you. Nothing is more important, and nothing is more vital than health – so right now I am in the throes fighting for a good friend’s life.”

The announcement was met with mostly negative reactions on social media as many people, who had purchased tickets for the show, demanded refunds.

Buju Banton has been replaced by Stephen Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley.

The commission assured that patrons can still look forward to a spectacular show on April 19.

Headlining Melodies of Heaven is international gospel sensation Sinach (Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu).

The Nigerian-born singer and songwriter has a slew of gospel classics to her name, including Way Maker, I Know Who I Am, I Stand Amazed and Great Are You Lord.

TT artistes Positive (Joel Murray), Blessed Messenger (Tyronne Dominic Walters) and Guyanese singer Samuel Medas also are in the line-up.

On April 17, just metres away from the Shaw Park Complex, Capital Chambers will host the Good Vibes Reggae Show on the Esplanade as a precursor to the third edition of the Scarborough Fisherman’s Festival on April 18 – Good Friday.

The reggae show, scheduled to begin at 8 pm, features a star-studded cast, including Ziggy Rankin (Khori Francis), Jah Melody (Michael Williams), Isasha (Brendon Young) and Gardah Knight (Christopher Joseph). The artistes will be backed up by the Trinidad band, Cornerstone.

Raphael Ben Yisrael, the organisation’s president, said the show was conceptualised to send a strong message against gang violence on the island.

“Our tag line is ‘Say no to gang violence,’ which is mashing up Tobago and by extension, Trinidad and Tobago,” he told Newsday.

“So it is a positive message that we are bringing to Scarborough because of all the crime for the past two years, we have decided to do this to spread a good vibes throughout the capital.”

The deejays for the night are Angel Journei (Cedric Goodridge), Silver Cat Sounds and Selector 3D.

Ben Yisrael said the organisation has already lined up San Fernando-born reggae singer Queen Omega (Jenelle Osborne) to perform at next year’s event.

He said on April 18, patrons can look forward to a day filled with activities along Calypso Rose Boulevard, Scarborough.

Apart from the all fours, draughts and chess tournaments, which are expected to begin at 11 am, there will be a boat and jet ski race from the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands, to the Esplanade.

Runners can also participate in a 5K race from the I Love Tobago sign, through parts of Scarborough.

Ben Yisrael said an Easter bonnet parade from Port Mall to the Esplanade will be among the highlights of the festival. He said participants, in three categories, will compete for cash prizes. It is scheduled to begin at 2.30 pm.

A play park, including a bouncy castle and other games, are also among the attractions for children.

R&B singer Brian Mc Knight headlines the Buccoo Sea Food Jazz on April 19 from 4 pm. Also in the cast are Jon Secada, Teddyson John, Vaughnette Bigford, Mical Teja and Coutain (Denzil Coutain).

The Rhythm and Soul Festival ends with Fusion on April 20 – Easter Sunday.

The show, which begins at 5 pm, promises an evening of top-notch entertainment. Apart from Marley, patrons can groove to the music of Wayne Wonder (Von Wayne Charles), Gramps Morgan (Roy Morgan) and Jo Archer (Joeane Archer).

Kes The Band and Tobago singers Sharon Phillips and Stephanie Joseph are also scheduled to perform.

On April 21 – Easter Monday – it’s off to the Mt Pleasant Recreation Ground for the Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Sports and Family Day.

A staple on Tobago’s cultural calendar, the event features a slew of athletic and novelty events, a car show, goat racing, greasy pole competition and an Easter bonnet parade for individuals and couples.

The agenda also includes a tug of war competition and a 10K marathon from Carnbee Junction. The race, which begins at 5.30 am, is being sponsored by the National Lotteries Control Board.

There will also be a food court and a children’s corner with a bouncy castle and other games. Patrons can also look forward to a giveaways throughout the day.

Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Community Council president Henry Smith told Newsday this year’s event will pay tribute to Carlton Phillips, one of the organisation’s long-standing members.

He said the activities are scheduled to begin at 11 am but the formal part starts at 2 pm.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Buccoo/Mt Pleasant assemblyman Sonny Craig are expected to address the gathering. Augustine will also declare the sports open and honour Phillips’ contribution to the development of the organisation.

Smith, who has served as community council’s president for about 15 years, said Minister of Sport and Community Development and PNM Tobago West candidate Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis was invited.

He extended kudos to the Farley Augustine-led THA for its continued assistance.

“We present our budget, we say what we are able to come up with and the THA makes up the shortfall. Right now, we have a shortfall of $150,000 so we are waiting to see if they will foot it.”

Smith also thanked bmobile, which has been one of the event’s main sponsors over the years.

Regarding admission, Smith said adults will pay $60 entrance to the grounds while children five-12 years will pay $30. Patrons who wish to go to the covered stands will pay $100 per seat.

He said the event has the potential to be on the same scale as the popular Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival, one of the island’s signature cultural events.

“Just as how they have Buccoo, Mt Pleasant should also be on the calendar.”

Smith believes permanent structures can be erected on the recreation ground to facilitate the event.

“Buccoo has a permanent area where they could run events but we still have to put down infrastructure on the recreation ground, rails and other things.”

The Easter celebration ends with the 97th edition of goat and crab race festival at the Buccoo Integrated Facility on April 22.

Buccoo Village Council vice president Winston Pereira said patrons can expect a spectacular show, which begins with the usual lively street parade to the facility.

He said this year’s event also features a 14-race card and the prize winnings have been increased from roughly $93,000 to $106,000.

Pereira said there also will be a variety of attractions for adults and children such as arcade games, a beer-drinking competition and novelty games.

Entrance fee for children 12 years and under is $40 and adults, $80. But from 6 pm, the fee for adults would be increased to $100 for adults and $50 for children, he said.

Entertainment will be provided by Ding Dong (Kemar Christopher Dwaine Ottey), Coutain, Jelani Verse, Juby (Jumaane Cox), J-Kez (Jreeon Trim), Garve Sandy and Rhythm Babes, among others.

Buccoo/Mt Pleasant Village Council president Keigon Denoon and Buccoo/Mt Pleasant assemblyman Sonny Craig are among those who are expected to address the gathering.

“This is our 97th year of actual goat-racing but the festival has been in place for 100 years. So we are hoping on the day that it would be a memorable experience for all,” he said.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Tobago Fashion Coda 7, which was scheduled to take place on April 18 at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, has been postponed to May 31.

In a release on April 14, Don Grant, CEO of DG Events, said the event was postponed to a date after the April 28 general election.

He said, “At DG Events we have always believed in celebrating creativity, culture and community through unforgettable experiences. It is in this spirit that we were eagerly preparing for Tobago Fashion Coda 7, an event designed to highlight the very best of fashion, art and the elegance of Tobago.

“However, due to unfolding circumstances, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the event to a date after the general elections.”

Grant added, “This decision was not made lightly, but with the highest regard for ensuring the quality, safety and success of the experience we intend to deliver.”

He said organisers remain fully committed to presenting “an even more exceptional Tobago Fashion Coda at a future date, and we will communicate the new schedule as soon as it is confirmed.”

Grant thanked the designers, models, sponsors, artisans for their support and understanding.

Tobago Fashion Coda 7 is billed as the quintessential fashion extravaganza, featuring designs from Neha Karina, Claudia Pegus, Zadd and Eastman, CLD, Ecliff Elie and Tobago-born designer Daniel Clarke, of the brand Fluorescent Black.

Several prominent names in local music, art and cuisine are also expected to be at the show.