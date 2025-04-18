Farley urges church leaders: Lead the fight for autonomy

TOBAGO People’s Party (TPP) political leader Farley Augustine has called on the island’s church leaders to be at the forefront of the fight for autonomy.

He was speaking at a political meeting in Mason Hall on April 16.

Had Tobago been given a greater say in managing its own affairs, Augustine said, the THA could give the island’s Spiritual Baptists more funding to assist with its annual celebrations.

He said, “Just look at what happened for the Baptist community. Almost every year, the national government gives millions to the Baptist community. Not one cent does come to the Tobago Baptist community. Not one cent.

“So even you in your churches, you must have an appreciation for what autonomy means because it is the THA that has some responsibility for the Tobago space that have to run in and spend Tobago people money to assist you. That is the benefit of autonomy. And if we had the kind of autonomy we needed, we would get more to spend on you.”

Augustine, who is also the Chief Secretary, continued, “If you are an Adventist like myself, then you would have experienced what it is to take your autonomy and go. And I am saying to the church community, the church must lead.

“If you believe in Jesus Christ, you are a leader. You are the head and not any tail. You are royalty. You are a chosen generation. you are special, you are a peculiar people. Act like it.”

He said in its own way, his church has been taking steps to claim its autonomy.

“The church I am a part of, at one time we were part of a conference called South Caribbean Conference, where we were also being led by Trinidad. And is some brave Tobagonians, not even pastors, lay leaders who stood up and say ‘We going and do things on we own way.’

“And we moved from that and became a mission, which is like a midway point, and now we are a conference on our own. We ain’t answering to nobody anywhere else, except that we have an equal seat at the Caribbean table along with Trinidad and all the other Caribbean people and those in the inter-American division. That is autonomy at work.”

But Augustine advised them to be unselfish in their approach.

“I am saying to you, church community, if you understand autonomy so well, that you are doing it for the organisation of your own churches, we have to do it for the entire island of Tobago. Help us lead Tobago. Stand up for autonomy.

“God has not given you a spirit of fear and you have to join the fight. Join it from your pulpit. Join it from your rostrum and preach the gospel of autonomy.

“Doh be coward about it. God doh like unevenness. He doh like unfair business. He doh like when some being mistreated and others being treated better. We eh serving no lesser God. Is not like our God less than theirs.

“Our God just as great as theirs. And I am saying to you, church community, you have to come out. You have to be part of this autonomy struggle. I believe the spiritual things must lead.”